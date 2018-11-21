Madison Banter
OH, Crown Point, Jr.
Stats: 70 aces, 356 kills, 269 digs
College: Uncommitted
Bio: Banter led the youthful Bulldogs in kills and digs this season after Crown Point lost three Division I players to graduation.
Sydney Dixon
OH, Boone Grove, Jr.
Stats: 83 aces, 400 kills, 412 digs, 24 block kills
College: Uncommitted
Bio: Dixon was named the Most Valuable Player in the Porter County Conference and has over 1,000 career kills and 1,000 career digs.
Mary Markusic
MH, Bishop Noll, Sr.
Stats: 241 kills, 133 blocks
College: Indiana Northwest
Bio: Markusic partnered with senior transfer Lucy Kraljevic to form one of the most imposing front lines in all of Class 2A volleyball.
Kara Cooper
MH, LaPorte, Sr.
Stats: 17 aces, 151 kills, 87 blocks, 26 digs
College: Valparaiso
Bio: Cooper averaged a career-best 2.2 kills and 1.2 blocks per set.
Emily Kinney
S/MH, Michigan City, Sr.
Stats: 44 aces, 194 kills, 502 assists, 62 blocks, 209 digs
College: Ferris State
Bio: Kinney led the Wolves in assists, but also shined when she was asked to play middle hitter for the first time in her career.
Rachel Vendl
L, Valparaiso, Sr.
Stats: 55 aces, 641 digs, 39 kills, 59 assists
College: Bethel (Indiana)
Bio: Vendl led the DAC with 641 digs, a mark that was good for second in the state in Class 4A.