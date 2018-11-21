Try 3 months for $3
Bishop Noll's Mary Markusic
Bishop Noll's Mary Markusic, center, taps the ball over the net against Andrean on Sept. 18 in Merrillville.

 Kale Wilk, File, The Times

Madison Banter

OH, Crown Point, Jr.

Stats: 70 aces, 356 kills, 269 digs

College: Uncommitted

Bio: Banter led the youthful Bulldogs in kills and digs this season after Crown Point lost three Division I players to graduation.

Sydney Dixon

OH, Boone Grove, Jr.

Stats: 83 aces, 400 kills, 412 digs, 24 block kills

College: Uncommitted

Bio: Dixon was named the Most Valuable Player in the Porter County Conference and has over 1,000 career kills and 1,000 career digs.

Mary Markusic

MH, Bishop Noll, Sr.

Stats: 241 kills, 133 blocks

College: Indiana Northwest

Bio: Markusic partnered with senior transfer Lucy Kraljevic to form one of the most imposing front lines in all of Class 2A volleyball.

Kara Cooper

MH, LaPorte, Sr.

Stats: 17 aces, 151 kills, 87 blocks, 26 digs

College: Valparaiso

Bio: Cooper averaged a career-best 2.2 kills and 1.2 blocks per set.

Emily Kinney

S/MH, Michigan City, Sr.

Stats: 44 aces, 194 kills, 502 assists, 62 blocks, 209 digs

College: Ferris State

Bio: Kinney led the Wolves in assists, but also shined when she was asked to play middle hitter for the first time in her career.

Rachel Vendl

L, Valparaiso, Sr.

Stats: 55 aces, 641 digs, 39 kills, 59 assists

College: Bethel (Indiana)

Bio: Vendl led the DAC with 641 digs, a mark that was good for second in the state in Class 4A.

