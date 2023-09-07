The Kankakee Valley Kougars might be the hottest team in the Region not named the LaPorte Slicers right now.

The Kougars have won eight straight matches, including tearing through a tournament at home and going 4-0 in the process, to lead them to a 12-5 record as of Wednesday. The team has not lost since August 24.

It was a dominant showing, with the Kougars only conceding a set to Hebron all weekend. But coach Jeff Maier said his team barely acknowledged the tournament win, or the win streak.

"(The team) hasn't talked about this win streak. I've noticed it, the coaches have noticed it, but (the players) haven't talked about it or nothing," Maier said. "They just kept going (Tuesday night against Hanover). I think we're going with the flow right now, which might be a good thing, right?"

The two standouts of the tournament were junior Ava Dase and sophomore Gabrielle Diener, who were named to the All-Tournament team for their stellar play.

Maier credited Dase for her blocking but also her versatility, while he called Diener the utility knife for the team.

Maier also said Diener wants to be coached like an upperclassman, and that makes her a fun kid to coach, as well as all her all-around skillset.

This is Maier's first year in Wheatfield, having previously been the head coach at Kouts for four years. He said he had seen the Kougars play before this year, but was ecstatic that the Kankakee Valley job came open, and he wanted to see what he could do with this group.

Maier is working to establish a new culture for this Kougar team. He noted that the team this year is a mixture of returning starters from last year, non-varsity starters, and JV players, and Maier looked to create more of a team atmosphere, and trying to bring an atmosphere of fun as well.

Maier said that he feels the season turned around once he found his core group. That lineup includes Dase, Diener, Carly Bunce, Brooke Richie, Ava Koselke, Lyric Carpenter, and Lily Jones, who as of Wednesday is leading the state in digs. Sophomore Aubrey Stowers comes in and plays as well.

One of the things Maier appreciates about his squad is how versatile it is, and how egoless they are. He mentioned how in the tournament, one player was struggling with hitting, and he moved her from the middle to the outside to relieve pressure from another hitter that was struggling.

The lack of ego on the team is something that also stands out to Maier.

"I haven't had a player talk to me about stats. I don't see that ego on the floor," Maier said. "Maybe confidence or ego when they're playing, but not in practice or against each other. There's no such thing as that me concept on this team."

Maier also wanted to recognize the veteran leadership of his seniors Koselke, Carpenter and Jones.

"It's a good thing to have a well-balanced group of seniors who won and can talk to the team and be serious about what's going on, and what we need to do," Maier said.

While the momentum is strong for the Kougars at the moment, they have some tests coming up in the next week. Thursday, they will be taking on Hobart, while next week they will be facing Munster then Andrean, who handed them their last loss before the win streak.

Vikings have eyes on prize

Richelle VanderZee said the tough start to the season is by design for Illiana Christian.

The Vikings, who currently sit at 10-5 heading into Thursday's matchup with Andrean, opened their season playing North Central from Indianapolis, Terre Haute South Vigo, Faith Christian from Lafayette, and Lake Central. Those account for four of their five losses so far, but VanderZee said that she believes this helps them prepare for the postseason.

"We have actually started off our season with a tough schedule for the last three years," VanderZee said. "It's really helped us mentally get prepared for some of the teams that we'll face throughout our season. It's not always great coming out of a difficult tournament and having a negative win percentage, but we try and get over that, knowing those difficult games will help us in the long run."

The Vikings have parlayed their difficult start of the season into a 5-0 conference record, and also beat DAC Chesterton in a season-opening tournament as well.

VanderZee says Avery Martin and Delanie Voss have both been helpful with their play and their leadership. She said that Martin, who's been a four-year starter at setter for Illiana Christian, is a consistent leader, who does not get rattled by anything. Meanwhile, Voss is more of a vocal leader who gets her teammates fired up, and VanderZee also credited her improved passing along with her serve receiving.

Junior Alexa Miedma is another player who was mentioned when the topic of team success drivers come up, saying she has a "lot of tools in her toolbox."

The goal for the Vikings is to win a sectional, and they know who they more than likely have to face once they're in sectionals: Andrean. If they can get past Andrean, VanderZee believes the sky is the limit for the Vikings.

"We've always been on their tail and it's always a little frustrating. But we keep pressing through that," VanderZee said. "And I think that is one of the goals that we have in mind is to be competitive with them, whether it's regular season or postseason. Just being competitive, not necessarily always getting the win but being competitive and playing our best. We're hoping by the time we get to that point, that we are at the top of our game and we can really perform well."

Region players on leaderboards

Here's a look at some notable placements on the state leaderboards entering Wednesday's action. All stats courtesy of MaxPreps.

As previously mentioned, Lily Jones leads the state in digs with 338, while Munster's Taylor Schorer ranks fourth, Kouts' Emma Poitras ranks fifth, and Morgan Township's Maddy Keifer ranks eighth.

Whiting's Torie Davis is currently fifth in the state in blocks with 63. Munster's Julianna Kisel is sixth, Addison Enright from Kouts ranks seventh, and Highland's Kaitlin Smith ranks tenth.

South Central's Hope Welsh and Merrillville's Lucy McCollum rank fifth and 10th in aces with 46 and 43, respectively.

Welsh has ceded the assists lead, slipping to a tie for second with 430, while LaPorte's Bella Meier is fourth, and Morgan Township's Sierra Ricke ranks sixth.

South Central's Tatum Wade is the only Region player in the top 10 for kills with 243, putting her in third place. However, Andrean's Marin Sanchez is on the outside looking in at 11th.