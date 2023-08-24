TR Harlan said the first thing he wanted to do as LaPorte volleyball coach was instill a culture, and in his second year as Slicers head coach, he has done just that.

After losing in the regional round last season, Harlan's veteran-laden group has come out of the gates red hot, getting off to a 9-0 start where they have not conceded a single set.

The team tore through two tournaments, defeating Penn and Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 3-0 on Saturday, Aug. 12, defeated Plymouth and Munster 3-0 each Aug. 15 and Aug. 17, respectively, then the highlight of the young season so far according to Harlan was their play in their tournament on Saturday.

On Saturday, LaPorte played South Bend Clay, Goshen, New Prairie and Portage, and defeated each of them 2-0. On Tuesday, the Slicers defeated Chesterton, with Harlan saying his team really shined in the third set of that game, where it won 25-12 after two close games.

"It obviously feels amazing. It's really motivating that all the work we put in is finally paying off," Maesch said.

Emalee Maesch LaPorte's Emalee Maesch is one of a group of seniors who has helped the Slicers get off to an undefeated start.

Harlan gives a lot of credit to his seniors, most of whom have been playing together since middle school. Senior Ava Holtz believes this is a key to success, saying that the chemistry she has with her teammates is invaluable.

"I think knowing what our next moves are gonna be, and knowing each other so well over the course of six, seven years, and everyone else has been playing even longer together, for club and school, that it's like we've all grown together," Holtz said. "We've all played together so long, it's like we know what we're gonna do next."

Ava Holtz LaPorte's Ava Holtz is one of a group of seniors who helped the Slicers get off to an undefeated start this season.

Something the team noticed is that while it tends to start games slow, it finishes off the final game quickly, leaving no margin for error as the game progresses.

"We just stay calm in the beginning, and as (we get more) kills and everything and the momentum builds, and (we're) cheering for each other, it's a really fun atmosphere on the court," Maesch said.

Harlan pointed out how there's not a lot of ego amongst his squad, and how they all play as a unit. He said if three players aren't having a great game, two players will have a great game to lift them out of that rut and carry the team to victory.

"They just want to win," Harlan said. "They want to be the first team to 25 points. That's the only goal; they don't care about who gets the kills. So that's nice."

Maesch said sometimes she looks at the scoreboard and can't believe the game is over already.

"I'm not sure we've scratched the surface of where we can be," Harlan said. "And it's my job to remind them of that, loudly sometimes. I can't let them believe all the press clippings and all the things that are going on because we worked really hard to get here, and there's even further to go if they want to get where they want to be."

Holtz said the team had a lot of potential last year, and she feels this is the year to realize the potential and go further than last year.

"Last year and this year we had a ton of potential. Since we are off to such a great start, I feel that's more of a confidence booster going into the end of the season. Even if it doesn't keep going this way or even if it does, just knowing 'We started strong, let's end this strong,'" Holtz said.

Hebron ends streak

The Hawks cleared a massive hurdle Aug. 14 when they beat Whiting three sets to one. It was the first time they had beaten Whiting in 10 years, and for senior Molly Friel, the win was massive.

"We were really focused on that game since we haven't beat them since I've been in high school. It just meant a lot to come in there and be ready to play," Friel said.

Friel said the big game thing that won them the game against the Oilers was their energy.

"We all were just staying hyped up. We were getting some good passes through, we were communicating really well, getting the ball to the center," Friel said.

Hebron, who owned a 3-1 record heading into Wednesday's contest with Morton, has started strong, and Friel wants to keep the mood good for the Hawks for the rest of the year.

"Just to stay positive, no getting down on yourself. Keeping all of the teammates, everybody hyped. Know that if you make a mistake, it's gonna happen, it's a game of mistakes," Friel said.

Molly Friel Hebron senior Molly Friel was a key contributor in the Hawks' first win over Whiting in ten years.

Kouts pushing for regional

Kouts has gotten off to a 6-2 start, and while coach Matt Bien noted that his team lost six seniors who played a good amount last year, he is impressed with how his young players have stepped into the void and filled the big shoes left behind by last year's team.

"(I'm) really happy how everyone from this group is coming together and learning to play as a group," Bien said. "Most of the folks this year haven't been regulars, and maybe one or two of the kids were sprinkled into (the regulars). We were able to work really hard over the summer to get those guys to work as a unit and out of the shadow of those six talented seniors."

Bien said Emma Poitras and Olivia Miller, the two seniors of the group, provide exemplary leadership, particularly Poitras who is the speaking captain of the team. He also praised Zoe Kneifel-Mendenhall, who was a backup to Kouts record-book stuffer Taylor Moyer last season, and said Kneifel-Mendenhall has stepped into a leadership role on the team.

Bien has several goals for the rest of the season. The first is try to win the PCC, even though they did drop their first conference game to South Central Tuesday night. Another goal is build on last year's success and build towards the state tournament and attempt to be one of the final 16 teams.

