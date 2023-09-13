MERRILLVILLE — Grant Bell lost 10 seniors from his squad that played at semistate last season.

In spite of that, Andrean is 12-8 heading into Tuesday's matchup with Highland despite playing one of the toughest schedules in 2A.

Helping that cause is Marin Sanchez, who recently eclipsed 1,000 kills for her career, and who Bell believes is one of the best players in the state. Bell said that Sanchez's gift is to be able to get the 59ers out of bad situations.

"A lot of what we've been working on with her this year is if we're not in system or the play isn't going well, (Sanchez), as a player, have the ability to make that play great, even if it's looking like crap," Bell said.

Sanchez was grateful to have gotten past the kills milestone.

"I'm so happy that I couldn't really comprehend everything around me," Sanchez said. "But I was relieved that I was finally there because I've been working hard these past four years."

Bell said that the leadership that Sanchez brings to the table is of the quiet variety. He has more vocal leaders on the team as well, like junior Caroline Linklater.

Bell noted that with this year's group, it's a practically new group of players mixed in with the returning players like Sanchez. He felt this year will be pivotal for building chemistry down the line and getting his team in a better spot for the postseason.

"We never run the program to where we're just looking at this year, we're looking to be (successful down the line,)" Bell said. "That's why we stay competitive year after year. We like to develop kids here and we're always looking at how the team dynamic is shifting year over year. And when we're setting our current team's roster we look at that too, how is this team going to develop into the future."

Sanchez felt her squad exceeded everyone's expectations coming into the season.

"I think it's better than what everyone expected. I think a lot of people thought we were gonna have maybe three wins at most," Sanchez said. "So I'm super happy with everyone."

Beating Andrean has been described as a goal by some other 2A teams, but Bell said there's not so much a target on their back as much as it an intimidation factor.

"When we walk into a gym, a lot of small schools haven't seen us play, because we don't play a lot of small teams," Bell said. "And so we're this big unknown. They've heard of us, they think we're good, they know we're good. So we like that more as an intimidation factor."

CP gains experience

This is year two for the Bulldogs after losing the experienced players that made it all the way to the regional round in the 2021 season.

Coach Alison Duncan said 2022 was the Bulldogs' transitional year, and that transitional year involved winning their sectional over Valparaiso.

"It's a tough situation because we're at Valpo, playing Valpo," Duncan said. "That's not necessarily the environment you want it to be in. But we went in with the mindset like, all the pressure is on them. We're just gonna go in and play super hard and work as hard as you can and be happy with what you did."

There's good reason to have belief in this group, especially with the powerful kills from sophomore Elle Schara. Schara, whose older sister Kendall plays collegiately for Green Bay and other sister Marley is a senior for the Bulldogs, ranks ninth in the state in kills before Tuesday's action with 229.

Schara also believes the sectional win was good for the team.

"I was really proud of my team," Schara said, "because we'd grown so much from the start of the season and not expecting to do as much as we did."

The Bulldogs sit at 10-9, but their schedule has been difficult so far. They've played teams like Cathedral and Yorktown, who at the moment are ranked third and fourth in 4A in the coaches' poll.

"Part of the hard schedule is that when postseason time comes around, we've seen all the really hard schools," Duncan said. "We know what our weaknesses are, we can work on them the second half, then implement the strategies to help us be successful in the postseason. I feel if as a coach, I don't put my kids with the best caliber competition then you might get a little bit of a shock in postseason."

Schara also feels the hard schedule is helping the team improve.

"I feel like going to these tournaments that we're not expected to beat, it really helps us improve," Schara said. "Seeing other teams we play in our conference, it helps us grow stronger to hopefully win."

If you peruse this year's roster and rosters from years prior, there's a real sister connection in Crown Point. Duncan likes that it's almost like a feeder system.

"I feel like if an older sibling plays volleyball, then a younger siblings also played too. Which is great, because the younger kids are exposed to volleyball at a younger age from watching their older sisters play."

Underrated Mustangs

Before Tuesday's matches, Munster's was 8-12, which might not feel particularly noteworthy, until you see the caliber of competition they've played.

Some of the teams the Mustangs have lost to include Roncalli, Carroll, Penn, Crown Point and LaPorte, but they sit at 5-0 in the NCC, including a win over Andrean, and have beaten teams like Lake Central and Chesterton.

For first-year coach Kalin Woods-Cypert, playing these difficult teams is helping set her team up for the conference season and the postseason.

"I feel like with our conference games right now, it's not as hard as the games we played in the tournaments where we played reigning state champions and teams that have been," Woods-Cypert said. "It's prepared us so much, and I feel it's gonna help us."

Senior Ella Woltman, who's committed to play at Gannon University, felt that playing that level of competition reveals the teams strength and weaknesses.

"Playing that competition really taught us what we need to work on, and what we're good at," Woltman said. "When you're playing that sort of competition, you need to play to their level, so seeing us at the potential we could be."

Woltman, who was on varsity when the Mustangs made it to the verge of semistate in 2021, said while this team may not be as talented on paper as one who produced many collegiate players, this year's team still needs to be taken seriously, and lauds the team's chemistry and ambition.

"We all love each other. There's no drama, we're all really close with each other," Woltman said. "And I think the second thing is we have a lot of girls on here with a lot of drive. So I think that's going to push us really far."

Woods-Cypert said the goal for this season is to just get further than they did last season.

"I know they probably got out a little earlier than they wanted to, and so this year I want to go farther than they did last year for sure."

