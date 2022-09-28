Hannah Evenson has grown into her role as Bishop Noll's libero

HAMMOND — Hannah Evenson grew a lot from her junior to senior seasons — and not just the few inches she added to her height.

The Bishop Noll libero hit such a growth spurt this offseason, her coach David Rodriguez joked about moving her to middle blocker. In reality, it wasn't Evenson's physical growth that has been far from the biggest change in her game.

"Every year, Hannah has taken a bigger leap than I anticipated," Rodriguez said. "And this year, the big steps she took were in her leadership."

Evenson is one of the lone upperclassmen who see the court for the Warriors, so she understands that her four years of varsity experience will automatically carry a lot of weight, but she also stressed that it was something she had to work on.

It was one thing to lead by example early in her high school career, showing the level of effort it was going to take be successful. But now, as a senior, her leadership has expanded to picking teammates up when they're down and building a sense of unity within the team.

"(Togetherness) is definitely a really big part," Evenson said. "Because if you're having a bad game or made a bad play, you can count on your teammates that next point."

Leadership isn't something that's come naturally to Evenson.

As a freshman playing on varsity, she impressed as a defensive specialist, tallying 303 digs for a team that went 15-19. Then, as a sophomore she took over as libero, the position she's now manned for the past three years. Next year she'll take the court for Division III Aurora University.

"I definitely have seen the most growth in my game is just taking control of the court," Evenson said. "As a libero, you have to be in control of the back row. I feel like in my first two years I was shy, but now I've embraced that role.

"Now I use my knowledge and help (younger teammates) through big games where they're all nervous for it. I have to be a leader for them and get them prepared and ready for any match."

The Warriors have seen a steady improvement year after year that mirrors Evenson's growth with the program. In her freshman season, the Bishop Noll went 15-19. As a sophomore the Warriors went 17-14. Last year it posted a 19-win campaign before losing the Andrean in the first round of the sectional.

So far this season, Bishop Noll has reaped the rewards of Evenson's growth as a leader with a 21-5 record that includes a win streak of 17 matches and wins over perennial Region powers Munster and Chesterton.

For Rodriguez, there's no substitute for experience.

What does he think the biggest difference is between last year's team and this year's?

"Them playing together last year," he said.

Rodriguez thinks all the times spent together has taught his team how to deal with struggles and deal with defeat.

"We have a motto," Rodriguez said, "and the motto is, 'Lose one, win one.'"

"Everyone does it, it's just how your brain works," Evenson said of the disappointment the follows losing a point. "But I think it goes back to the family unit. You know your teammates are going to pick you up and they'll be with you that next point."

A move to Class 3A this year won't make things any easier for the Warriors come the postseason, but Evenson and company are ready for their shot.

"It feels good to be doing this in my senior season," Evenson said. "This is definitely the most successful season I've had here, so it's nice to know the work is paying off. With this group of girls, it's all so much fun."

PHOTOS: Munster hosts Highland in girls volleyball Tuesday night Uploaded-images 091422-spt-gvb-hig-mun_10 Munster’s Olivia Webb (8) and Audriana Erving (4) go up at the net to stop a Highland shot in the second game Tuesday evening at Munster High School. Uploaded-images 091422-spt-gvb-hig-mun_11 Highland’s Payton VanDommelen (8) tries to get the ball past Munster’s Lauren Wallace (3) at the net in the second game Tuesday evening at Mun… Uploaded-images 091422-spt-gvb-hig-mun_12 Munster’s Gracyn Gilliard (15) goes up for the kill against Highland in the first game Tuesday evening at Munster High School. Uploaded-images 091422-spt-gvb-hig-mun_13 Munster’s Julianna Kisel (10) and Aiden Leverick (5) go up to block Highland’s Aniyah Curtis (6) in the second game Tuesday evening at Munster… Uploaded-images 091422-spt-gvb-hig-mun_9 Highland’s Trinity Frazier (22) and Payton VanDommelen (8) go up to stop Munster’s Aiden Leverick (5) at the net in the third game Tuesday eve… Uploaded-images 091422-spt-gvb-hig-mun_7 Munster’s Brooklyn Clayton (11) sets in the third game against Highland’s Grace Gorsich (4) and Miranda Gutierrez (21) in the third game Tuesd… Uploaded-images 091422-spt-gvb-hig-mun_8 Munster’s Taylor Schroer (2) keeps the ball in play during the third game against Highland Tuesday evening at Munster High School. Uploaded-images Lauren Wallace, Munster Munster’s Lauren Wallace (3) goes for the kill against Highland’s Trinity Frazier (22) in the second game on Tuesday. Uploaded-images 091422-spt-gvb-hig-mun_3 Munster’s Lauren Wallace (3) take the serve from Highland in the first game Tuesday night at Munster High School. Uploaded-images 091422-spt-gvb-hig-mun_2 Munster’s Gracyn Gilliard (15), Brooklyn Clayton (11), Aiden Leverick (5), Taylor Schroer (2) and Lauren Wallace (3) celebrate a point with Em… Uploaded-images 091422-spt-gvb-hig-mun_5 Highland’s Payton VanDommelen (8) digs the Munster serve in the third game Tuesday evening at Munster High School. Uploaded-images 091422-spt-gvb-hig-mun_6 Munster’s Brooklyn Clayton (11) serves in the third game against Highland Tuesday evening at Munster High School. Uploaded-images 091422-spt-gvb-hig-mun_4 Highland’s Jordan Boyd (3) set the ball with Jen Mai (13) in the third game against Munster Tuesday evening at Munster High School. web-galleryhtmlcode