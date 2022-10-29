Kara Schutz, Andrean volleyball push No. 1 Wapahani to limit before falling

FRANKFORT — Andrean senior Kara Schutz is apologizing outside the 59ers locker room. She’s emotional. She’s always emotional, she says. She can’t help herself and isn’t about to hide it this moment. None of her teammates did.

Just 10 minutes earlier she lay sprawled out on Milholland Court inside Frankfort’s Everett N. Case Arena in tears after Wapahani’s game-winning point in the fifth set of the Class 2A semistate hit the floor just beyond her diving reach. The win, too, slipped just beyond Andrean’s grasp after a long, drawn-out match of traded dominant runs.

Schutz and the veteran-heavy 59ers — there are 10 seniors on the roster —battled to force the decisive fifth set after dropping the first two and at one point later trailing 13-3 in the fourth. Their hopes of making a return trip to the state finals fell five points short. Wapahani won 25-15, 25-15, 16-25, 20-25, 15-10.

“Being that close, it really makes it so much worse,” Schutz said. “We almost had it.”

There being a fifth set was remarkable in it of itself. The No. 1 Raiders (31-5) looked poised to sweep the No. 2 59ers (29-6) through two sets. As a result, Andrean played the remainder of its match in an unusual position, behind, with its back against the wall.

Senior Audrey Nohos wouldn’t allow an early exit. Between the end of the second set and start of the third she turned to her teammates and delivered a message they’d rally behind the remainder of the game: We’re not losing this way.

“I said I’m not done,” Nohos said. “I said I’ve put in so much time and energy into this program and I’m not going out like this. I said you’ll have to drag me off the court. I said we’re going to five or I’m not leaving the court. There was no other option.”

So it would be.

“When she says something it resonates,” Andrean coach Grant Bell said. “It has power behind it.”

Andrean started the third set on a 9-1 advantage en route to a 25-16 win to stay alive. During the next set, Wapahani pushed Andrean right up against the wall again with a 13-3 advantage. The 59ers were visibly frustrated but Nohos’s words still rung true.

“We were all tearing up,” Nohos said. “Like if we don’t get our (stuff) together this is how we’re going out. That’s not the team we play as. The players we were in the first and second sets weren’t the team we practiced so long to be.”

The volleyball the 59ers expect as two-time state champions in the previous five seasons returned in the latter part of the fourth where they went on a 17-5 run to win 25-20 and force a fifth set.

Andrean led the fifth 6-5 only for Wapahani to take control of the game and match in the closing stages. The Raiders scored 11 of the final 15 points.

Junior Marin Sanchez led Andrean with 17 kills. Schutz recorded team highs with 22 digs and four aces. Nohos finished with four blocks.

“I’m proud,” Bell said. “That’s a state championship level match. That’s a state championship level team. … For us to hang in there and win two of those sets and compete in the third set I’m proud. I really am. It’s easy to sit back and blame yourself or someone else but I can’t find any blame. We did what we could. They did a little better than us today.”

After the match ended, Kara Schutz, Kristen Schutz and Nohos walked off the floor side-by-side with their arms around one another. Their 10-deep class leaves not just production left to fill but a legacy younger players in the program and future programs will look up to for years to come, Bell said.

“I think that time will tell how important this group is to Andrean volleyball,” he continued.

In that moment, that realization doesn’t resonate. It will though. Nohos said she’ll think back on their run fondly in a couple of weeks’ time.

“Pretty damn good,” Nohos said, summing up her Andrean career. “I really wanted another ring. I probably would have punched another player to get another ring. I’m pretty proud of how we did and the people and players that we are.”