Katie Cusick bided her time, now she's a key cog in a 59ers squad with state aspirations

MERRILLVILLE — The last four seasons, there was never much doubt who would be Andrean's setter. Heading into this year, coach Grant Bell said it was one of the first questions out of Region volleyball fans' mouths.

The answer? At least in part, Katie Cusick.

Cusick spent last year, her junior season, on JV. She was on the bench for the state title run watching Andrean's star senior setter Maison Kmetz.

This year, she's stepped into the void left by Kmetz, lead the team in assists and has been a key cog in getting the 59ers to semistate, two wins away from repeating as state champions.

"It's amazing," Cusick said. "Because last year I saw everything that Madi did, and I wanted to live up to what she did. And now this year, I'm getting all the same opportunities that she got."

For Andrean, a team that has one of the best pairs of outside hitters in 2A in Marin Sanchez and Annelise Allegretti, having a quality setter is instrumental in having success. Cusick has been able to be just that.

"She had huge, huge shoes to fill," Bell said. "It's nice that we've always been confident knowing we have skilled players at that position and Katie specifically, someone that's a senior, the program means so much to her. She just shows up, works hard, does whatever we need."

For Bell, he's been most impressed with Cuisk's ability to find consistency. At the JV level, it's easier to get away with mistakes. A point here or a point there don't have the same repercussions that they do at the varsity level — especially come playoff time.

Cusick remembers when the difference between JV and varsity became the most evident: in the second game of the season against Lake Central. The 59ers lost in three sets. Cusick said the match was part wake up call and part learning experience. LC — who's playing in semistate at the 4A level — features a lineup filled with big, experienced players that Cusick hadn't had to deal with to that point.

That's when her experience on the bench watching Kmetz last season and tips she'd given to her during club season came into play.

"(Kmetz's) presence on the court was something that I looked for," Cusick said. "She always knew what she was doing. She always knew the place she was running. She kind of told everyone what to do. Everyone understood her, and I looked at her for that. I just want to be that presence on the court that she was."

She's done a pretty good job at that.

Bell thinks his program has benefited from players like Kmetz, not just because of their contribution on the court but also because of the impact they have on future players.

"That's why we're able to just fill these spots," Bell said. "Because they've been preparing for a year or two and they see these great role models. Going back through my seven years here, I can kind of trace it back and look and say, 'this girl was the role model for this girl and this girl was the role model for this girl.'

"I always seem to have two or three of those girls on the varsity roster. I can point to them and say, 'Look how Katie plays. Look how Marin plays. Look how Audrey (Nohos) plays.' And it really helps us reload."

While Bell hopes that Cusick's role as a role model has sufficiently rubbed off on Andrean's next generation, the focus for now is on Saturday. The 59ers will head to Frankfort where they'll take on Wapahani with a trip to state on the line.

"We've been working ever since we won state last year," Cusick said. "Our goal is to go back to state again. So for us to work this whole season to get to this moment, it means a lot."

PHOTOS: Class 4A LaPorte Regional for volleyball Uploaded-images 102322-spt-gvb-lap_9 Lake Central’s Katia Nikolic (18) and Brianne Salinas (14) try to stop Warsaw’s Kaylee Weeks (5) at the net in the third set of the Class 4A L… Uploaded-images 102322-spt-gvb-lap_7 Lake Central’s Brianne Salinas (14) tries to get a shot through Warsaw’s Maggie Hollon (15) and Ava Egolf (8) in the third set at the Class 4A… Uploaded-images 102322-spt-gvb-lap_6 Lake Central’s Jacey Graham (23) goes for the kill against Warsaw’s Avery Gunn-Hales (19) in the third set at the Class 4A LaPorte Regional ch… Uploaded-images 102322-spt-gvb-lap_10 Warsaw’s Avery Gunn-Hales redirects the ball against Lake Central’s Mila Petkovic (19) and Katelyn Ruse (17) in the first set at the Class 4A … Uploaded-images 102322-spt-gvb-lap_8 Lake Central’s Mila Petkovic (19) goes up for the kill against Warsaw in the third set at the Class 4A LaPorte Regional championship Saturday … Uploaded-images 102322-spt-gvb-lap_5 Lake Central’s Katelyn Ruse (17) takes the serve against Warsaw in the first set at the Class 4A LaPorte Regional championship Saturday evening. Uploaded-images 102322-spt-gvb-lap_4 Lake Central players rush the court after winning the Class 4A regional championship at LaPorte on Saturday evening. Uploaded-images 102322-spt-gvb-lap_2 Lake Central’s Katia Nikolic (18) goes for the kill against Warsaw’s Eva Egolf (8) and Melania Hawblitzel (4) in the first set during the Clas… Uploaded-images 102322-spt-gvb-lap_3 Lake Central’s Milica Tomic (5) sets for Mila Petkovic (19) in the first set against Warsaw during the Class 4A regional championship at LaPor… Gallery HTML code