Lafayette Central Catholic ends Kouts' season

Both Foster and Maier agreed that having the second set slip away changed momentum in the match.

“Definitely,” Foster said, “because we were up there and playing well but for them to come back was tough.”

Maier said Central Catholic’s ability to move the ball deep into the court gave the Knights a consistent advantage that Kouts wouldn’t be able to adjust to. The Fillies set themselves up with chances of their own but couldn’t string together points quite like their opponents and mostly played from behind throughout the match.

After defeat, Maier said his program has plenty forward to given that they’ll lose just three seniors. He expects the younger players to rebound fairly quickly and continue forward.

“They’ll do all of that on their own,” he said. “We’ve had players in the past who have set the tone for what this program is supposed to be like when I came in here three years ago. They know what to do and will go back to work.”

Foster, one of three seniors leaving along with Lyndsey Kobza and Kortney Blood, praised the program’s culture. Many of the girls grew up playing together, she said, and this year’s success was a result of years’ worth of buy-in and talent up and down the roster coming to a head at the right time.

“This team was really close,” Foster said. “We have a lot to be proud of.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.