Lafayette Central Catholic ends Kouts' season

FRANKFORT — Sophia Foster’s attack never stood a chance. It was never in position to.
The Kouts senior launched up into the air and connected with the ball only for it to be immediately met by Lafayette Central Catholic junior Grace Roach’s block. The ball caromed across the net and onto the floor to put the Knights up 20-10 in the third set with a 2-0 sets advantage already in hand.
“What can I do?” Foster asked coach Jeff Maier.
Not much, Maier would concede.
“They were a really good team,” Foster said.
Lafayette Central Catholic defeated Kouts in straight sets 25-15, 25-23, 25-11 in the IHSAA Class A northern semistate.
The loss ended a season in which the Fillies (27-8) captured their first regional in program history while also going undefeated in the Porter County Conference.
“We came to play today,” Maier said. “We just ran up against a better team right now.”
Central Catholic began the first set on a 6-0 run to take an early command of the match. Kouts cut that deficit to three twice and scored five of the last eight points but ultimately couldn’t close the gap and fell behind.
The Fillies went ahead 15-12 midway through the second set to force the Knights to call timeout. The lead got to as high as 17-13 shortly after play resumed before Central Catholic then closed on a 12-6 run to claim the second set 25-23.
Both Foster and Maier agreed that having the second set slip away changed momentum in the match.
“Definitely,” Foster said, “because we were up there and playing well but for them to come back was tough.”
Maier said Central Catholic’s ability to move the ball deep into the court gave the Knights a consistent advantage that Kouts wouldn’t be able to adjust to. The Fillies set themselves up with chances of their own but couldn’t string together points quite like their opponents and mostly played from behind throughout the match.
After defeat, Maier said his program has plenty forward to given that they’ll lose just three seniors. He expects the younger players to rebound fairly quickly and continue forward.
“They’ll do all of that on their own,” he said. “We’ve had players in the past who have set the tone for what this program is supposed to be like when I came in here three years ago. They know what to do and will go back to work.”
Foster, one of three seniors leaving along with Lyndsey Kobza and Kortney Blood, praised the program’s culture. Many of the girls grew up playing together, she said, and this year’s success was a result of years’ worth of buy-in and talent up and down the roster coming to a head at the right time.
“This team was really close,” Foster said. “We have a lot to be proud of.”