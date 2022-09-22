Lake Central completes first sweep of Crown Point in almost a decade

CROWN POINT — It can never be easy for Lake Central against Crown Point.

For the second time this season, the Indians needed five sets to beat their Duneland Athletic Conference and geographic rivals 23-25, 26-24, 19-25, 25-15, 15-11.

It’s the first time Lake Central has swept the Bulldogs since 2014.

“It’s been a battle for us for years,” coach Naveed Nizam said. “A lot of these kids play with each other in club. They know each other.”

That familiarity was evident even before play started, with players from both sides hugging and laughing during warm ups.

“It definitely adds to wanting to win because obviously you’re friends. You don’t want to make them mad but it definitely adds to the competitiveness,” Indians senior Katia Nikolic said. “The second you get on the court, it’s do or die. You want to beat each other. Off the court, you’re friends at the end of the day.”

Defense was the key for Lake Central (17-6, 9-1) all night. When they reacted well to the Crown Point attack, they won. When the Bulldogs (8-14, 6-4) dictated things, they were in control.

Nizam said the Crown Point coaches made great adjustments between sets and even during timeouts.

“When we are playing our game, doing what we’re supposed to do and not improvising, we are just unstoppable,” Nizam said. “That’s what happened in set two and set four and set five. We went back to our system. When we’re in system, I think it’s hard to beat us.”

The first set was back and forth, with several ties before Crown Point pulled away late. The Bulldogs built a 24-17 lead in the second set before Lake Central rallied to take eight straight and win.

“Our offense was really able to find the holes,” Nikolic said. “Our defense came together. The first set was a little rocky but it ended up really coming together. It was just fighting and never giving up.”

Crown Point was again in control for much of the third set but Lake Central never lost the lead in the fourth or fifth.

“This is something that I’ve been waiting for. I’ve never beaten CP at CP,” Nikolic said. “It’s a really good feeling knowing that we came together as a team after being down a set and pulling together.”

The Indians remain in the DAC race with the win. They and Valparaiso each have one loss.

Lake Central was without senior hitter Katelyn Ruse, who was out of town for a family obligation.

