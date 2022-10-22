Lake Central volleyball wins first regional title since 2012

LAPORTE — It had been a while since Lake Central had won a regional championship. Saturday, it put an end to that drought.

LC took down Warsaw in four sets, 25-23, 18-25, 25-23, 25-17, in the Class 4A LaPorte Regional final.

“This is uncharted territory for us,” coach Naveed Nizam said. “We hadn’t won a regional since 2012. We hadn’t won a sectional and conference since 2015… For us to get this far, I can’t put into words.

“I went to high school at Lake Central back in the day. I came back to coach because, one, it’s my alma mater, and the other, these kids are great kids. To come and work with these kids has been phenomenal.”

Lake Central's upperclassmen led the charge in building the program to the point it could compete for a regional crown. And it was that group again on Saturday that helped it take the trophy home.

Lake Central (29-9) got to the title game with a 26-28, 25-20, 25-13, 25-21 win over Crown Point in the regional semifinal earlier in the day. Warsaw (24-9) advanced with a three-set sweep of host LaPorte.

Junior Milica Tomic set up her teammates time and time again, recording 31 assists in the win over Warsaw. She added three kills of her own and a handful of service aces.

“Right now, it doesn’t feel real,” Tomic said. “It’s complete and utter shock. I don’t know how we did it, it’s honestly insane.”

A duo of seniors, Katarina Nikolic and Mila Petkovic, were a thorn in the Tigers’ side all night. The pair combined for 22 kills, with a majority of Petkovic’s coming in the divisive fourth set.

“They just stepped up,” Nizam said. “We’ve been having a great season, we’ve done a lot of firsts this year. And the seniors lead that charge. We had this conversation back in February about what we wanted to accomplish this year.”

Maybe more important that Nikolic’s gaudy kill total — she had 18 to her name — was the leadership she provided her team. In the first set, Warsaw jumped out to 3-0 advantage. In the second set, the Tigers held a 5-0 lead. Both times it was Nikolic who settled Lake Central’s nerves.

“We come together as a team a lot and refocus in the middle,” Tomic said. “Typically it’s our senior Katia Nikolic. She bring us together and says, ‘All right, just take a breath. We got this next one. Don’t freak out.’ And we usually do.”

Warsaw stole more than a couple points with tip shots to beat Lake Central’s block attempts. For much of the first three sets, it was giving LC fits. By the fourth set, when it finally adjusted to the unorthodox style of tips at the net, it was able to take control and put that match away.

“This year, our senior class — the leadership we’ve had from that group of eight,” Nizam said. “They stepped up and bought into it and got everyone else in our program buying in too.”

With the regional win Lake Central advances to semistate where it’ll take on Hamilton Southeastern next Saturday at Frankfort for a chance to advance to state.

“We’ve worked so hard to get to this point,” Tomic said, “for so many months — and years. So achieving that, it’s just such a happy time.”

