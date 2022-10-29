Lake Central volleyball's historic season ends at semistate

FRANKFORT — Lake Central coach Naveed Nizam chose his words carefully when trying to describe not just what his volleyball team accomplished in his second year but how they did it.

He spoke shortly after the Indians’ season came to an end at the hands of Hamilton Southeastern in straight sets in the Class 4A semistate inside Frankfort’s Everett N. Case Arena.

“I’m just so ...” Nizam began before stopping. Eight seconds came and went as he thought.

“This team has brought so much to this program,” he continued.

He paused another eight seconds and cleared his throat.

“We started this journey together last year,” he said. “We told the kids what they needed to do to be successful, what they needed to work at this fall, this summer. We put it all in perspective what they needed to do to win. They worked hard in the gym and in the weight room. To me, I’m overwhelmed by a feeling of joy for them. I told them when you look back at this, celebrate all of our accomplishments to this day.”

Those accomplishments include the program’s first Duneland Athletic Conference and sectional championships since 2015. They claimed their first regional title since 2012 back when eight teams made semistate. This year’s team advancing to the Final Four makes them the most accomplished in school history.

A straight-set loss to the No. 1 team in the state — 25-15, 25-13, 25-23 — doesn’t take away from that.

“I’m so proud,” senior Katarina Nikolic said. “Obviously this loss is something we’re going to dwell on for a while. We’re going to keep thinking about it. But at the end of the day we need to look back on this with pride. We’ve accomplished what no one thought we could accomplish and what no LC team has ever accomplished.”

How? Nizam says to look no further than the culture the eight seniors helped promote.

Lake Central is about a program, not just a varsity team. The Indians start practice with the freshmen, junior varsity and varsity teams together. Nizam’s newly revamped youth program is just in its second year but there are already 170 kids between elementary and middle school ages participating and learning what it means to play Lake Central volleyball.

To say this year’s LC team made it to the final four on skill alone wouldn’t do justice to what the team is working on.

“Yeah, we have talent but the culture of it and just the family feeling is what got us as far as we got,” senior Adeline Drake said. “I am so proud to be a part of that.”

Senior Brianne Silnas led Lake Central with eight kills. Fellow senior Mila Petkovic recorded a team-best two blocks. Junior Brooke Tinberg had nine digs.

Hamilton Southeastern (33-1) established itself early as the more comfortable team in the semistate environment, Nizam said. It took Lake Central (28-10) into the second set to find its footing but by the third LC started playing the volleyball it’s accustomed to.

The Indians briefly led the Royals 22-20 in the third before Hamilton Southeastern closed on a 5-1 run to finish the match.

“I think that was important for us to show them who we are at the end and that we weren’t just going to roll over,” Nikolic said. “That’s who we are. We’re going to keep fighting until the end and I think that third set really showed we’re going to keep playing no matter what the outcomes of the first two sets were.”

Nizam said that the culture built throughout the past season and in his first laid the foundation of what he envisions Lake Central volleyball to become. The Indians don’t intend for this year’s run to semistate to be their last.

“I have so much faith in the younger girls because they watched us and I think we inspired them,” Drake said. “They looked up to us and saw the way we changed the culture. I think they’re going to do an amazing job keeping it up because we have the talent to do it. It’s up to them to keep it going.”