LaPorte stays unbeaten in DAC with win at Valparaiso
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

VALPARAISO — Paige Conklin and the LaPorte volleyball team brought a simple game plan to Valparaiso on Thursday night.

The Slicers went after Valparaiso star Kennedy Wagner time and time again, constantly serving or hitting the ball directly at the sophomore outside hitter. The strategy worked as LaPorte went on the road once again in Duneland Athletic Conference play and came away with a 27-25, 25-21, 19-25, 25-13 victory.

“We wanted them to be out of system as much as possible,” Conklin said.

By hitting the ball directly at Wagner, it kept the sophomore star from getting into a rhythm. When Wagner was able to make contact, LaPorte libero Lesley Marshall tracked the hits all over the court. Marshall finished with 17 digs, including several jaw-dropping highlight digs.

“I just wanted to put myself in the best position possible,” Marshall said. “We wanted to try and shut down (Wagner). Being aggressive is really the only way to go.”

It’s not like Wagner didn’t have an impact on the game for the Vikings (7-5, 3-3). The sophomore finished with a game-high 17 kills as well as 17 digs. Valparaiso went toe-to-toe with the Slicers for the first three games before running out of gas in the final game.

“In those first three games we played awesome,” Valparaiso coach 1 said. “Communication has been something that has been lacking and tonight we had it. I can focus on the first three games and I saw some stuff that I wanted to see.”

Valparaiso looked like it was going to escape with the first game before LaPorte’s Aniya Kennedy took over down the stretch. The junior had an impressive blocking kill to stave off a loss in the first game and then she came back and delivered the clinching kill.

“Aniya is a force for us in the front row,” LaPorte coach Jessica Ramirez said. “She made some really good plays for us tonight.”

Conklin also shined on Thursday with 16 kills, 22 assists and four aces. The Slicers (11-1) improved to 6-0 in the DAC and have now won four road contests in conference play.

“As soon as we get on the bus and we leave for the gym, our girls do a great job of getting mentally prepared,” Ramirez said. “They have a pregame ritual that we do and it’s important for us to stay consistent with our approach.”

Paul Oren has been a correspondent reporter for The Times since 2005. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, Paul has spent more than 15 years covering Valparaiso basketball.

