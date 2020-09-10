LaPorte stays unbeaten in DAC with win at Valparaiso

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — Paige Conklin and the LaPorte volleyball team brought a simple game plan to Valparaiso on Thursday night.

The Slicers went after Valparaiso star Kennedy Wagner time and time again, constantly serving or hitting the ball directly at the sophomore outside hitter. The strategy worked as LaPorte went on the road once again in Duneland Athletic Conference play and came away with a 27-25, 25-21, 19-25, 25-13 victory.

“We wanted them to be out of system as much as possible,” Conklin said.

By hitting the ball directly at Wagner, it kept the sophomore star from getting into a rhythm. When Wagner was able to make contact, LaPorte libero Lesley Marshall tracked the hits all over the court. Marshall finished with 17 digs, including several jaw-dropping highlight digs.

“I just wanted to put myself in the best position possible,” Marshall said. “We wanted to try and shut down (Wagner). Being aggressive is really the only way to go.”

It’s not like Wagner didn’t have an impact on the game for the Vikings (7-5, 3-3). The sophomore finished with a game-high 17 kills as well as 17 digs. Valparaiso went toe-to-toe with the Slicers for the first three games before running out of gas in the final game.