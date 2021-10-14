LaPorte's Aniya Kennedy ready for postseason she was robbed of by COVID-19

LAPORTE — Aniya Kennedy felt trapped.

The LaPorte outside hitter was hitting her stride last season when she started to feel under the weather late in the year. A trip to the doctor revealed the news she was dreading the most: a positive COVID-19 test.

Kennedy would have moments where she felt fatigued and moments where she felt fine. In the end, the symptoms amounted to that of an intense fever. While the physical pain may have subsided in time, the mental anguish of missing LaPorte’s postseason was crippling.

As the Slicers rattled off sectional wins over Mishawaka and Penn, Kennedy was trapped inside her house, making sure not to get her teammates sick, while being relegated to watching the matches on Facebook Live.

“It was probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to go through,” Kennedy said. “It was the end of the season and it’s hard not being out there for your teammates. It was all that I had worked for and suddenly it was gone.”

Kennedy was feeling healthy by the time the Slicers got to a regional match with Munster, but the risk of infecting her teammates was still too high. That the regional was held at LaPorte was just salt in the wound.