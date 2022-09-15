Lauren Wallace and Munster volleyball feel as though they've turned a corner

MUNSTER — Things are looking up for Munster and senior hitter Lauren Wallace after the Mustangs opened the season 3-10.

The Mustangs are 6-3 since then and on Monday Wallace was named Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association Player of the Week. She tallied 103 kills, eight blocks and four aces over the previous week.

She had no idea the honor was coming until teammate Maya Prince saw it online.

“I was like, ‘Oh my gosh,’” Wallace said. “That’s so exciting.”

Wallace is committed to play Division I volleyball at the University of Texas El Paso in college. She said she fell in love with the team, coaches and campus on her visit.

“Once I get down there, they want me to be on the court. They want me to work for it, though,” she said. “They don’t want me to just cruise through. I have to earn my spot.”

The Mustangs (9-13, 3-1 Northwest Crossroads Conference) are hoping to earn a deep postseason run. The last couple weeks have provided them with some confidence.

Munster swept local rival Highland (3-12, 0-5) 25-10, 25-11, 25-12 Tuesday. The win comes on the heels of knocking off Lake Central on Monday night and a tough Warsaw team Saturday at LaPorte’s Slicer Invitational.

“We’ve played so many big-time teams. It’s amazing,” coach Rick Ashmore said. “We’re starting to get some good flow. We’re getting some good things going. It’s the improvement that matters. That’s what we need to see.”

Wallace said the Mustangs had a tendency to “slack off a bit” at the start of the season. That’s over. Munster feels like it has turned a corner.

“(Beating Lake Central and Warsaw) helped us realize we’re not as bad as we think we are. We’re actually really good. We can be really successful if we have a different mindset,” Wallace said. “I think we’re coming in there now with the vision to win instead of just not losing.”

Part of that was growing accustomed to new leadership and a reworked roster. It’s Ashmore’s first season at the helm. The Mustangs lost last year’s Times Player of the Year Haley Melby, First-Team All-Area player Sarah Morton and Second-Team All-Area Marina Gronkiewicz to graduation. It’s on seniors like Wallace, who is a team captain, to replace not only those players' production but also the intangibles they brought.

“Two years ago, I was the only sophomore on varsity and I knew I would eventually have to step up into a leadership role,” she said. “It was hard at first to mesh all of us together. It was a little bit different to teach our culture. We do have a different culture than most programs.”

Munster's culture includes wining sectionals more than most programs. It’s got a streak of four straight to maintain and has won seven in nine seasons. That’s the aim again this year.

“We hope to make it to regionals again, like we do most years,” Wallace said.

