Life of the party: Green Bay recruit Kendall Schara leading Crown Point as undersized hitter

HOBART — Crown Point senior Kendall Schara and her teammates are just four wins away from a state championship now.
So, naturally, after taking care of business in a 25-19, 25-18, 25-22 sweep of Valparaiso in the sectional final on Saturday night, the Bulldogs planned a team sleepover with each player selecting a homemade dip to bring along.
Schara elected to go with a funfetti dip, a choice that is emblematic of the outside hitter’s upbeat, unfazeable demeanor on the court.
The senior’s presence and personality looms large in any setting, whether it’s when she’s elevating above the net to hit past opponents or uplifting her teammates off the court.
Between Schara and a senior-laden lineup, the Bulldogs’ tight-knit friendships and smooth chemistry has made for a 28-5 season, the Duneland Athletic Conference title and now a berth in regionals.
“We’ve been together as a group for a really long time, and we’re so close,” Schara said. “That’s what has made it so easy to work together. And we all know our personalities, so we know how we respond to each other on the court.”
Schara, who is headed to Green Bay next year to play college volleyball, tallied a match-high 14 kills and three blocks in the victory.
Her coach, Alison Duncan, couldn’t help but laugh when describing Schara and her teammates’ silly post-match plans.
After watching how well the Bulldogs executed in a four-set win over Chesterton and the straight-set victory over the Vikings, she doesn’t question the secret ingredient in the recipe that has yielded so much winning: close friendships.
She did poke a bit of fun at her group, though, for their odd choice of celebratory festivities.
“I’m like, ‘Are you guys like 40-year-olds going to a book club?’” Duncan said. “They’re very quirky, and they have a lot of fun. Probably sometimes too much fun. And it’s been such a great season coming off of last season, which was so stressful with COVID, to kind of just thinking about having fun again, relaxing, playing the game and allowing all the shenanigans to happen.”
The only junior starting for the Bulldogs, libero Vanessa Del Real, said it’s Schara’s dedication to the game that separates her from other area talents.
“She’s just really good, she trains so hard,” Del Real said. “She puts so much extra time in, outside of club and even inside of club, she’s training every day. In the gym, she’s working hard. She wants to improve herself, and I think that really shows on the court.”
Del Real, who planned to deploy her mother’s chili cheese dip recipe for the sleepover later on Saturday, said that Schara is the same type of person that she is an athlete.
She’s everywhere on the court making plays, and is always there to support her teammates everywhere else.
“Probably the sweetest person you’ll ever meet,” Del Real said. “A really, really true friend off the court, and even on the court, she will not let you down. You text her about something, she’s always like, ‘Yeah, I got your back’ or ‘Yeah, I have this for you.’ ‘Hey Kendall, can you bring me a shirt?’ ‘Yeah, of course!’
“She’s just always the person when you walk in a room, her smile just brightens up everyone’s day."
Schara is only 5-foot-9, an unusual height for a future Division I volleyball player who plays in the front row. But her pinpoint accuracy and super-powered hops allow her to make it look easy.
“I know, being undersized, that I have to be able to get up there and hit around blocks,” Schara said. “Also, working on my shot placement because I’m not that big, 6-2 power hitter, so I have to find spots on the court when there is a block on me.”
Valparaiso couldn’t find an answer for Schara and the Bulldogs loaded attack on Saturday, and most of Crown Point’s opponents haven’t been able to figure that out either.
What people don’t see are the countless hours Schara has spent working on her craft.
“I have a very strong work ethic, I have to give it to myself, since a very young age,” Schara said. “I work extremely hard off and on the court.”
Schara has played all four years on varsity, and many of her fellow seniors have as well.
The Bulldogs have their eyes firmly set on reaching the state championship and bringing it back to Crown Point for the first time in program history.
It won’t be easy. Perennial Region power Munster awaits in next Saturday’s regional at LaPorte.
But no matter what happens, Schara can look back on her career fondly.
“It’s senior year, so it’s obviously the last time being able to play with them,” Schara said. “I’m just going to be able to look back and have a positive outlook and a positive experience with all the girls. Just how much fun we’ve all had together, and we’re going to go out strong, whether that’s winning or if we happen to lose. At least we can go out strong and together.”
Match summary
How Crown Point won: Crown Point’s loaded lineup of hitters — Schara, Kyla Oppenhuis, Paige Schalow, Lilly Stoddard and Hannah Keaveney — dominated the night, totaling a combined 37 kills.
Impact player: Schara led all players with a match-high 14 kills.
Valparaiso standout: Junior outside hitter Kennedy Wagner did all she could to keep the Vikings’ season alive, registering 11 kills, a block and an ace.
Notable: For the third year in a row, Crown Point will be matched up against Region powerhouse Munster in the regional, which is set for next Saturday in LaPorte.
Quotable: “We only play (Munster) once, and we have very different schedules. I feel like you never really know how a team’s going to play. You don’t know how they’re going to handle the pressure. You don’t know if everybody’s feeling well physically at the end of the season. There’s so many outliers, that you just really have to put your best foot forward and really hope that your kids bring it.” —Crown Point coach Alison Duncan on the Munster matchup.
Gallery: Crown Point and Valparaiso meet for a Class 4A Hobart sectional title
