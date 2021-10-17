Life of the party: Green Bay recruit Kendall Schara leading Crown Point as undersized hitter

Del Real, who planned to deploy her mother’s chili cheese dip recipe for the sleepover later on Saturday, said that Schara is the same type of person that she is an athlete.

She’s everywhere on the court making plays, and is always there to support her teammates everywhere else.

“Probably the sweetest person you’ll ever meet,” Del Real said. “A really, really true friend off the court, and even on the court, she will not let you down. You text her about something, she’s always like, ‘Yeah, I got your back’ or ‘Yeah, I have this for you.’ ‘Hey Kendall, can you bring me a shirt?’ ‘Yeah, of course!’

“She’s just always the person when you walk in a room, her smile just brightens up everyone’s day."

Schara is only 5-foot-9, an unusual height for a future Division I volleyball player who plays in the front row. But her pinpoint accuracy and super-powered hops allow her to make it look easy.

“I know, being undersized, that I have to be able to get up there and hit around blocks,” Schara said. “Also, working on my shot placement because I’m not that big, 6-2 power hitter, so I have to find spots on the court when there is a block on me.”