Marin Sanchez is ready to lead Andrean and she has the experience to back it up

MERRILLVILLE — Marin Sanchez's mind still spins when thinking about Andrean's state-final win last fall.

Sanchez, just a sophomore back then, had one of the best games of her young career, recording a career-high 23 kills in the 59ers championship-winning victory.

While her performance in the five-set title match could certainly be classified as Sanchez's coming out party, she was also just one piece in a larger Andrean volleyball machine.

"It’s really different," Sanchez said of this season, "because I used to look up so much to (graduated seniors) Madison (Kmetz) and Angelina (Majchrowicz), and they were kind of like sisters to me and family, so now I have to kind of step into their role and it’s just different. I can still remember being a freshman and just looking up to them so much."

This fall, Andrean is again one of the favorites in Class 2A, but will have to do it without last year's senior class.

That's where Sanchez comes into play.

In losing Kmetz and Majchrowicz, Andrean didn't just lose two First-Team All-Area players, it also lost its two most crucial leaders. Sanchez and Co. recognize the hole that's left.

For the 59ers — and Sanchez specifically — 2022 will be about striking a balance between using the experience of last season's state-title run while also realizing that this year's team is a new iteration that's going to look different.

A Times All-Area team honorable mention a season ago, Sanchez is a captain this year and will be the 59ers' center of attention in 2022.

Sanchez can remember Kmetz, who plays at Western Michigan now, on more than one occasion taking responsibility for things that, in Sanchez's mind, were clearly not her fault. That level of accountability is something that left a mark on Sanchez.

"Watching Madison lead on the court, she'll pick anybody up and she'll help anybody," Sanchez said. "She was always saying it's on her. So, I started doing that and being more like Madison, because she was such a leader on the court."

Andrean has started its season 6-3, including a straight-sets loss to Lake Central. Sanchez said that served as a wake-up call to the team.

"I think we're not there yet," Sanchez said, "but I think by the end of the season we definitely will be. Obviously we're all new to this and some girls haven't been playing varsity for that long, but I think me and (fellow captain) Audrey (Nohos) can be better leaders and that will bring everyone together."

Since the Lake Central loss, Sanchez feels the team has been a more cohesive unit. In the past, she said, it's felt as if the team was made up of a few cliques, but now, they've really come together and are even closer than last year's team.

There's a long way to go still, but Sanchez feels confident that her and her team's experience gives them as good a chance as any come postseason play.

"We've played so many good teams and had to face a lot of adversity," Sanchez said, "especially that state game since it went to five sets. I'm so lucky to have that experience as a sophomore because I now have two years ahead of me still.

"I still can't believe it."