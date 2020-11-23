 Skip to main content
Meet the 2020 Times Girls Volleyball All-Area Team
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL | 2020 ALL-AREA TEAM

Meet the 2020 Times Girls Volleyball All-Area Team

Haley Melby, 2020 volleyball player of the year

The Munster Mustangs’ Haley Helby is The Times of Northwest Indiana’s 2020 volleyball player of the year.

 Kale Wilk, The Times

First Team

Munster's Haley Melby is The Times 2020 Girls Volleyball Player of the Year

Haley Melby

Jr., OH, Munster

Stats: 358 kills, 45.5 blocks, 61 aces

The Times Player of the Year helped lead Munster to the state finals for the first time in school history. The Iowa commit was named a Junior All-Star and a Class 4A First Team All-State selection this season.

Paige Conklin, LaPorte enter postseason as one of the Class 4A favorites

Paige Conklin

Sr., S, LaPorte

Stats: 334 kills, 467 assists, 307 digs, 61 aces

Conklin did it all for LaPorte in her final season playing organized volleyball. The Class 4A All-Star was also a Second Team All-State selection while leading the Slicers in kills (334) and aces (61). She was second in digs (305) and assists (467) for a team that went undefeated in the Duneland Athletic Conference.

Marina Gronkiewicz

Jr., S, Munster

Stats: 1052 assists, 279 digs, 58 aces

The Class 4A All-District selection was the straw that stirs the drink for Munster's offense this year. Gronkiewicz was ninth in the state in assists (1015) in her first full season as Munster's starting setter.

Back from injury, Auburn commit Sarah Morton’s journey keeps going with Munster

Sarah Morton

Jr., L, Munster

Stats: 589 digs, 80 aces, 95 assists

The Auburn commit earned Second Team All-State honors and was named a Junior All-Star after she bounced back from an injury that derailed her sophomore season. Morton finished 13th in the state in digs (564) and 25th in aces (79).

Kendall Schara

Jr., OH, Crown Point

Stats: 318 kills, 307 digs, 46 aces

The Green Bay commit exploded in her junior season, leading the Bulldogs in kills (318), aces (46) and serve receive (382). Schara was named a IHSVCA Junior All-Star.

Crown Point star Lilly Stoddard verbally commits to Purdue

Lilly Stoddard

Jr., MB, Crown Point

Stats: 158 kills, 66 blocks

The Purdue basketball commit is one of the most imposing volleyball forces in Northwest Indiana. The IHSVCA Junior All-Star had 63 solo blocks this season and was third on the team with 158 kills.

Lourdes Torres shines in biggest moments for Munster

Lourdes Torres

Sr., OH, Munster

Stats: 360 kills, 263 digs, 27 aces

Torres capped off a prolific career with a banner senior season that included a trip to the state finals. The Aurora commit led the Mustangs with 346 kills on her way to being named a Class 4A All-Star and First Team All-State selection.

Second Team

Vanessa Del Real

So., L, Crown Point

Stats: 469 digs, 58 assists, 41 aces

Del Real was perhaps the biggest breakout star of the 2020 season, emerging as one of the best liberos in the area in just her first season of varsity volleyball.

Aniya Kennedy

Jr., OH, LaPorte

Stats: 268 kills, 61 blocks, 54 digs

The Class 4A All-District selection was a dominant force in the DAC before missing the final four matches of the season due to COVID-19 protocols.

Erica Packwood inspires Crown Point on and off the court

Erica Packwood

Sr., OH, Crown Point

Stats: 268 kills, 250 digs, 43 aces

The IU-Kokomo commit was named a Class 4A All-Star after closing out a stellar career with the Bulldogs.

Morgan Twp.'s Rastovski continues family legacy, commits to Purdue

Emily Rastovski

Sr., MB, Morgan Township

Stats: 184 kills, 31 blocks, 30 aces

The Purdue commit missed a bulk of time due to injury this season, but was dominant on the court in being named the Porter County Conference Player of the Year.

Rachel Rossman

Jr., S, Crown Point

Stats: 958 assists, 272 digs, 22 aces

The Crown Point setter was 13th in the state with 958 assists while helping to lead the Bulldogs to the regional title match.

Kennedy Wagner ready to take the next step for Valparaiso

Kennedy Wagner

So., OH, Valparaiso

Stats: 374 kills, 361 digs, 49 aces

Wagner built on impressive freshman campaign by earning Class 4A All-District and All-DAC honors.

The total package: Wheeler's Haley Weiland among best in the state in attacking

Haley Weiland

Sr., OH, Wheeler

Stats: 438 kills, 526 digs, 81 aces

Weiland led the area in kills (438) and aces (81) and was 22nd in the state in digs (526).

Honorable Mention: Emma Best, Sr., OH, Lake Central; Alexis Broyles, Jr., OH/MB, Kankakee Valley; Elisa Carli, Sr., RS, Kankakee Valley; Sophia Foster, Jr., L/OH, Kouts; Meghan Gaffigan, Jr., OH, Chesterton; Megan Gatz, Sr., OH/DS, Valparaiso; Sophia Johnston, Jr., OH, Highland; Madi Kmetz, Jr., S, Andrean; Abby Maier, Sr., L, Kouts; Angelina Majchrowicz, Jr., OH, Andrean; Lesley Marshall, Jr., L, LaPorte; Joie Mulligan, Sr., S, Lake Central; Carly Rabb, Jr., S, Highland; Maggie Vrahoretis, Sr., S, Chesterton.

Paul Oren

