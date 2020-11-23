Meet the 2020 Times Girls Volleyball All-Area Team

First Team

Haley Melby

Jr., OH, Munster

Stats: 358 kills, 45.5 blocks, 61 aces

The Times Player of the Year helped lead Munster to the state finals for the first time in school history. The Iowa commit was named a Junior All-Star and a Class 4A First Team All-State selection this season.

Paige Conklin

Sr., S, LaPorte

Stats: 334 kills, 467 assists, 307 digs, 61 aces

Conklin did it all for LaPorte in her final season playing organized volleyball. The Class 4A All-Star was also a Second Team All-State selection while leading the Slicers in kills (334) and aces (61). She was second in digs (305) and assists (467) for a team that went undefeated in the Duneland Athletic Conference.

Marina Gronkiewicz

Jr., S, Munster

Stats: 1052 assists, 279 digs, 58 aces