Meet The Times' 2021 Girls Volleyball All-Area teams

Here's a look at this season's All-Area teams:
First Team
Aniya Kennedy
Sr., OH, LaPorte
Stats: 477 kills, 41 aces, 70 blocks, 265 digs
Kennedy had a banner season which included earning Honorable Mention All-American honors. The Ball State signee earned All-Conference and All-District honors as well.
Madison Kmetz
Sr., S, Andrean
Stats: 60 kills, 95 aces, 29 blocks, 282 digs, 1,057 assists
Kmetz helped lead the 59ers to a Class 2A state title this season as she rewrote the Andrean record book with 1,057 assists. The setter was named to the Indiana Senior All-Star roster while earning second team All-State honors. Kmetz is currently receiving heightened recruiting interest after Andrean's postseason run.
Angelina Majchrowicz
Sr., OH, Andrean
Stats: 377 kills, 46 aces, 317 digs
Majchrowicz brought home a litany of awards in addition to winning a state championship with the 59ers this season. The senior outside hitter was named first team All-State and earned a spot on the Class 1A/2A Senior All-Star team. Majchrowicz remains uncommitted, but is beginning to pick up recruiting traction following the high school season.
Haley Melby
Sr., OH, Munster
Stats: 483 kills, 48 aces, 24 blocks, 241 digs
The Times Player of the Year was a dominant force this season and the senior outside hitter earned second team All-American honors as a reward. Melby, who remains verbally committed to Iowa despite not signing in the fall, was a first team All-State selection and a member of the Senior All-Star team.
Sarah Morton
Sr., L, Munster
Stats: 67 aces, 441 digs
The Auburn signee was the heartbeat of a Munster team that had a bullseye on its back for the entire season. Morton was named to the Indiana Senior All-Star team and was an All-District performer in her final season with the Mustangs.
Rachel Rossman
Sr., S, Crown Point
Stats: 49 kills, 24 aces, 307 digs, 898 assists
The four-year starter shined in her final season with the Bulldogs, earning second team All-State honors in addition to being named to the Senior All-Star team. The Oakland signee was named the Duneland Athletic Conference Most Valuable Player.
Kennedy Wagner
Jr., OH, Valparaiso
Stats: 432 kills, 50 aces, 32 blocks, 243 digs
Wagner was named to the Indiana Junior All-Star team and she is the only underclassmen to be named to The Times' All-Area teams. The Ole Miss commit was named All-District and All-Conference in her junior season.
Second Team
Emma Ekblaw
Sr., MH, Chesterton
Stats: 264 kills, 23 aces, 40 blocks
Ekblaw was named to the Indiana Senior All-Star team and will continue her volleyball career at Calvin.
Sophia Foster
Sr., OH, Kouts
Stats: 528 kills, 88 aces, 421 digs
Foster finished eighth in the state and led the Region with 528 kills. She plans to enroll at Valparaiso as a walk-on.
Meghan Gaffigan
Sr., OH, Chesterton
Stats: 375 kills, 23 aces, 25 blocks, 246 digs
Gaffigan was named to the Indiana Senior All-Star team and will continue her volleyball career at Cornell University.
Marina Gronkiewicz
Sr., S, Munster
Stats: 85 kills, 47 aces, 275 digs, 985 assists
The All-District honoree will remain in the area to play volleyball at Purdue Northwest.
Caroline Krueger
Sr., OH, Lake Central
Stats: 398 kills, 50 aces, 37 blocks, 163 digs
Krueger will continue her volleyball career at Texas-San Antonio after earning All-District honors this season.
Lesley Marshall
Sr., L, LaPorte
Stats: 52 aces, 608 digs
Marshall finished 11th in the state and led the Region in digs with 608.
Kendall Schara
Sr., OH, Crown Point
Stats: 361 kills, 55 aces, 314 digs
The Green Bay signee was named All-District and All-Conference this season.
Honorable Mention
Alexis Broyles, Sr., OH/MB, Kankakee Valley; Kyla Coolman, Fr., S, Valparaiso; Vanessa Del Real, Jr., L, Crown Point; Mia Doorn, Sr., OH, Illiana Christian; Hannah Evenson, Jr., L, Bishop Noll; Sara Johnson, Sr., OH, Marian Catholic; Sophia Johnston, Sr., OH, Highland; Bella Meier, So., S, LaPorte; Taylor Moyer, Jr., S, Kouts; Carly Raab, Sr., S, Highland; Marin Sanchez, So., OH, Andrean; Lilly Stoddard, Sr., MB, Crown Point; Milica Tomic, So., S, Lake Central; Lauren Wallace, Jr., OH, Munster.