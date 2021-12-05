Meet The Times' 2021 Girls Volleyball All-Area teams

Majchrowicz brought home a litany of awards in addition to winning a state championship with the 59ers this season. The senior outside hitter was named first team All-State and earned a spot on the Class 1A/2A Senior All-Star team. Majchrowicz remains uncommitted, but is beginning to pick up recruiting traction following the high school season.

Haley Melby

Sr., OH, Munster

Stats: 483 kills, 48 aces, 24 blocks, 241 digs

The Times Player of the Year was a dominant force this season and the senior outside hitter earned second team All-American honors as a reward. Melby, who remains verbally committed to Iowa despite not signing in the fall, was a first team All-State selection and a member of the Senior All-Star team.

Sarah Morton

Sr., L, Munster

Stats: 67 aces, 441 digs