Meet The Times' 2021 Girls Volleyball All-Area teams
alert urgent
PREP VOLLEYBALL | AWARDS

Meet The Times' 2021 Girls Volleyball All-Area teams

Here's a look at this season's All-Area teams:

First Team

Aniya Kennedy

Sr., OH, LaPorte

Stats: 477 kills, 41 aces, 70 blocks, 265 digs

Kennedy had a banner season which included earning Honorable Mention All-American honors. The Ball State signee earned All-Conference and All-District honors as well.

Madison Kmetz

Sr., S, Andrean

Stats: 60 kills, 95 aces, 29 blocks, 282 digs, 1,057 assists

Kmetz helped lead the 59ers to a Class 2A state title this season as she rewrote the Andrean record book with 1,057 assists. The setter was named to the Indiana Senior All-Star roster while earning second team All-State honors. Kmetz is currently receiving heightened recruiting interest after Andrean's postseason run.

Angelina Majchrowicz

Sr., OH, Andrean

Stats: 377 kills, 46 aces, 317 digs

Majchrowicz brought home a litany of awards in addition to winning a state championship with the 59ers this season. The senior outside hitter was named first team All-State and earned a spot on the Class 1A/2A Senior All-Star team. Majchrowicz remains uncommitted, but is beginning to pick up recruiting traction following the high school season.

Haley Melby

Sr., OH, Munster

Stats: 483 kills, 48 aces, 24 blocks, 241 digs

The Times Player of the Year was a dominant force this season and the senior outside hitter earned second team All-American honors as a reward. Melby, who remains verbally committed to Iowa despite not signing in the fall, was a first team All-State selection and a member of the Senior All-Star team.

Sarah Morton

Sr., L, Munster

Stats: 67 aces, 441 digs

The Auburn signee was the heartbeat of a Munster team that had a bullseye on its back for the entire season. Morton was named to the Indiana Senior All-Star team and was an All-District performer in her final season with the Mustangs.

Rachel Rossman

Sr., S, Crown Point

Stats: 49 kills, 24 aces, 307 digs, 898 assists

The four-year starter shined in her final season with the Bulldogs, earning second team All-State honors in addition to being named to the Senior All-Star team. The Oakland signee was named the Duneland Athletic Conference Most Valuable Player.

Kennedy Wagner

Jr., OH, Valparaiso

Stats: 432 kills, 50 aces, 32 blocks, 243 digs

Wagner was named to the Indiana Junior All-Star team and she is the only underclassmen to be named to The Times' All-Area teams. The Ole Miss commit was named All-District and All-Conference in her junior season.

Second Team

Emma Ekblaw

Sr., MH, Chesterton

Stats: 264 kills, 23 aces, 40 blocks

Ekblaw was named to the Indiana Senior All-Star team and will continue her volleyball career at Calvin.

Sophia Foster

Sr., OH, Kouts

Stats: 528 kills, 88 aces, 421 digs

Foster finished eighth in the state and led the Region with 528 kills. She plans to enroll at Valparaiso as a walk-on.

Meghan Gaffigan

Sr., OH, Chesterton

Stats: 375 kills, 23 aces, 25 blocks, 246 digs

Gaffigan was named to the Indiana Senior All-Star team and will continue her volleyball career at Cornell University.

Marina Gronkiewicz

Sr., S, Munster

Stats: 85 kills, 47 aces, 275 digs, 985 assists

The All-District honoree will remain in the area to play volleyball at Purdue Northwest.

Caroline Krueger

Sr., OH, Lake Central

Stats: 398 kills, 50 aces, 37 blocks, 163 digs

Krueger will continue her volleyball career at Texas-San Antonio after earning All-District honors this season.

Lesley Marshall

Sr., L, LaPorte

Stats: 52 aces, 608 digs

Marshall finished 11th in the state and led the Region in digs with 608.

Kendall Schara

Sr., OH, Crown Point

Stats: 361 kills, 55 aces, 314 digs

The Green Bay signee was named All-District and All-Conference this season.

Honorable Mention

Alexis Broyles, Sr., OH/MB, Kankakee Valley; Kyla Coolman, Fr., S, Valparaiso; Vanessa Del Real, Jr., L, Crown Point; Mia Doorn, Sr., OH, Illiana Christian; Hannah Evenson, Jr., L, Bishop Noll; Sara Johnson, Sr., OH, Marian Catholic; Sophia Johnston, Sr., OH, Highland; Bella Meier, So., S, LaPorte; Taylor Moyer, Jr., S, Kouts; Carly Raab, Sr., S, Highland; Marin Sanchez, So., OH, Andrean; Lilly Stoddard, Sr., MB, Crown Point; Milica Tomic, So., S, Lake Central; Lauren Wallace, Jr., OH, Munster.

Paul Oren has been a correspondent reporter for The Times since 2005. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, Paul has spent more than 15 years covering Valparaiso basketball.

