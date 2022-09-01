Milica Tomic, Lake Central celebrate milestones in win over Crown Point

ST. JOHN — Tuesday was a big day for both Lake Central and junior setter Milica Tomic.

Tomic celebrated the 1,000 career assist mark she broke at Plainfield North’s Crimson Classic on August 27 in Illinois and the Indians beat Crown Point for the first time in almost seven years.

“We knew this wasn’t going to be easy no matter what people say about us. No matter how good they say we are. Our competition is ourselves,” coach Naveed Nizam said. “We can be as good as we want to be or as bad as we want to be. I think in the last two sets, we were the best we could be tonight.”

Tomic said she didn’t even know the personal milestone was near until she almost passed it. Teammates brought out numerically-shaped “1,000” balloons to mark the occasion Tuesday.

“It’s super exciting,” she said. “We wanted to celebrate it in our gym.”

Tomic came up big down the stretch Tuesday for Lake Central (10-4, 3-0 Duneland Athletic Conference). She had a couple crafty, important kills and set her teammates up well for their own throughout.

Indians coaches give her and fellow setter Adeline Drake a lot of responsibility in their 6-2 rotation.

“She’s a very seasoned setter. She does a lot of good stuff for us,” Nizam said. “Sometimes we just need that edge.”

The Bulldogs (3-8, 2-1) and Indians play twice annually. Crown Point has swept the series every season dating to 2015. Lake Central hadn’t even won a single set against their conference and geographic rivals since 2019.

The Bulldogs won the first two sets Tuesday, meaning they’d won 14 consecutive before the Indians took the last three. The final score was 18-25, 24-25, 25-23, 25-16, 15-9.

“The first three sets, we didn’t really have the urge to fight and we kind of got into a lot of ruts,” Tomic said. “The last two sets, we got into a lot of runs and that gave us the momentum to finish the game.”

The biggest of those runs came in the fourth set. Crown Point was up 12-4 and looked like it was ready to close the door. Lake Central then exploded to win 17 of the next 19 points, eventually taking it 25-16. They controlled most of the fifth one, too.

Nizam said the difference was serving. In the first two sets, Lake Central put 10 serves into the net and only 17 total. They had 15 aces, only three in the first two sets.

“That makes a big difference,” Nizam said. “When we can find our groove and be ourselves, we can do this.”

The win comes on the heels of that Plainfield tournament in which the Indians finished third in a strong field of 32 teams. It could be a springboard into the rest of the season.

Nizam doesn’t want to get ahead of things, though, only three matches into the conference slate.

“We have a lot of momentum right now,” Tomic said. “It’s a very big deal (to beat Crown Point). The whole town knows. It’s not very often that we beat a team like Crown Point or Munster. We haven’t beat them in quite a while.”