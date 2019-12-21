{{featured_button_text}}
Morgan Township vs Cowan

Morgan Township's coach Amy Bolen speaks with her players during the second match of the Class 1A semistate match between Morgan Township and Cowan at Frankfort High School.

 Evan Cobb, File, The Times

When it came to the most important pep talk that she would give all season, Morgan Township volleyball coach Amy Bolen threw strategy out the window when she talked to her players.

With the Cherokees reeling after losing two straight games to Pioneer in the Class A regional championship, Bolen appealed to the bigger picture rather than discussing X’s and O’s. The players took the message to heart and Morgan Twp. rallied to win its first regional title in program history.

Bolen resigned her post several weeks after the Cherokees fell to Cowan in semistate, but the historical run with Morgan Twp. helped Bolen earned the distinction as the 2019 Times Volleyball Coach of the Year.

“I looked them in the eye and I told them, ‘This is your legacy,’” Bolen said. “They’re either going to choose to leave this school as regional champions or we were going to settle for sectional champs. They came out in that fifth game and they were so focused.”

Bolen didn’t have to worry about coaching strategy in the moment because she made sure all of her coaching had been done in the days and weeks leading up to the Pioneer contest.

“She really worked on our endurance leading up to that match,” Morgan Twp. junior Emily Rastovski said. “We did a lot of strategic drills to better ourselves intellectually.”

The Cherokees had won four straight sectional titles coming into the season, and had fallen short in the regional all four years. In 2018, Morgan Twp. took a 2-0 lead over Bethany Christian before dropping the final three games, including a 17-15 decision in the fifth game. Bolen was insistent on not letting that happen again.

“I’ll remember the determination the girls have had since the beginning of the year,” Bolen said. “Seeing all that hard work pay off in the end. You work hard (for) something all year. Sure, we would’ve loved to have kept going on after regionals, but it was almost like icing on the cake.”

Rastovski could barely compose herself when talking about Bolen and the impact the coach has had on her career. The Purdue commit will be leading a relatively young team next season, as Morgan Twp. had seven seniors on the roster this year.

“She was the most caring coach that I’ve ever had,” Rastovski said. “All of us were treated like her kids. I’ve never had that before from a coach. We all felt loved.”

In addition to beating Pioneer in the regional, the Cherokees had a banner season in which they didn’t lose a set from for more than a month and they went more than two months without losing a match. Morgan Twp. was 9-5 on Aug. 31 before rattling off 20 straight victories, including the Porter County Conference round-robin and tournament titles in addition to winning the sectional and regional.

With a daughter just entering high school and another just entering college, Bolen felt it was the right time to step away following the regional title.

“You see why athletes want to go out on top,” Bolen said. “In the last five years, the players I’ve had the chance to coach, my heart is full. I accomplished the things that I wanted to accomplish. This fulfilled every wish that I had and every goal that we set out for ourselves. With the season we had, what a time to step away, but it is also a little bittersweet.”

