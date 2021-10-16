Munster not taking fourth straight sectional championship for granted, following Haley Melby's mindset

“The favorite thing I’ve seen with Haley this year has been her emergence as a natural leader,” Boden said. “That’s a role that maybe Lulu (Torres) had for us last year. Lulu shouldered so much of that and with her gone now, Haley has really stepped up. She’s done an amazing job with everyone on the team and she’s shown she can really handle pressure.”

Munster 25-16-25-25, Lake Central 20-25-20-22: The Mustangs won a hard-fought semifinal battle against host-Lake Central to advance to Saturday’s title match. Krueger had a team-high 17 kills and 14 digs to lead the Indians (20-14). The match was a far cry from a regular-season meeting when the Mustangs swept Lake Central on Sept. 13.

“We chalked this up to being a bad set and really just two bad rotations,” Boden said. “It’s what we’ve seen all season. We talked about shaking it off and they proved to be resilient like they have been all season. We had to trust the things that have got us to this point.”