Munster not taking fourth straight sectional championship for granted, following Haley Melby's mindset

ST. JOHN — Haley Melby wasn’t taking anything for granted on Saturday night.
It didn’t matter to the Munster senior that the Mustangs had a 9-0 lead over West Side in the opening set of Saturday’s Class 4A sectional title game and would eventually cruise to victory. Melby didn’t want to leave anything to chance, so she continued to punish the ball every opportunity she had.
The Mustangs coasted to a 25-2, 25-7, 25-7 win over the Cougars, winning their fourth straight sectional.
“We knew that nothing was going to be handed to us,” Melby said. “We weren’t taking this sectional for granted. We had a tough match with Lake Central (on Saturday morning) and we knew that we couldn’t let our guard down tonight.”
Melby’s laser focus on Saturday night is a byproduct of her last year of volleyball. Munster navigated through a COVID-19 landscape last season to reach the state finals.The Mustangs then took the first set 25-19 over Yorktown and looked poised to capture a state title before the Tigers won the next three games.
The bitterness of that loss only lingered so long before it was replaced by falling in a club volleyball national championship game in the summer alongside Munster teammate Sarah Morton.
Melby and Morton’s Michio team fell to Epic United, a club that featured Lake Central’s Caroline Krueger along with Crown Point’s Rachel Rossman and Kendall Schara. Not that revenge was on Melby’s mind, but she got a little in beating Lake Central on Saturday morning and may get some more with a matchup against the Bulldogs next weekend.
“Losing state and then losing in the national championship taught me that it’s the person that works the hardest that is going to have the most success,” Melby said. “I’ve grown in the last year and so have we as a team. We weren’t ourselves in the state title match. We let the pressure take us over.”
Munster coach Brett Boden has been alongside Melby for the personal growth in the last year. While Melby has always been among the best players on the court since she arrived as a freshman in the fall of 2018, Boden has seen growth in another area that has him believing she is capable of taking the next step.
“The favorite thing I’ve seen with Haley this year has been her emergence as a natural leader,” Boden said. “That’s a role that maybe Lulu (Torres) had for us last year. Lulu shouldered so much of that and with her gone now, Haley has really stepped up. She’s done an amazing job with everyone on the team and she’s shown she can really handle pressure.”
Munster 25-16-25-25, Lake Central 20-25-20-22: The Mustangs won a hard-fought semifinal battle against host-Lake Central to advance to Saturday’s title match. Krueger had a team-high 17 kills and 14 digs to lead the Indians (20-14). The match was a far cry from a regular-season meeting when the Mustangs swept Lake Central on Sept. 13.
“We chalked this up to being a bad set and really just two bad rotations,” Boden said. “It’s what we’ve seen all season. We talked about shaking it off and they proved to be resilient like they have been all season. We had to trust the things that have got us to this point.”
West Side 25-18-25-18-15, Hammond Central 22-25-20-25-7: While Saturday night’s title match didn’t fall in West Side’s favor, the Cougars walked out of the gym with their heads held high. As Munster’s players celebrated another sectional title, West Side’s players took pride in the fact they reached the title game after a five-set victory over Hammond Central. Sophomore Courtney Watson took over in the fifth set, making several key blocks and the game-winning kill to propel West Side to victory.
“It means a lot for us to make it this far,” West Side coach Alexandria Bradley said. “I’ve been here 13 years and this is the first time we ever made it to a sectional final. We take a lot of pride in that.”