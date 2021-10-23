Munster volleyball falls to Penn in regional final

LAPORTE — Haley Melby wrapped her arms around her teammates and the Munster senior didn’t want to let go.
The final point of Saturday’s Class 4A LaPorte Regional final had just fallen in favor of Penn, bringing an end to Melby’s career along with eight of her senior teammates.
As Penn celebrated a 25-22, 19-25, 28-26, 25-21 win across the net, Melby pulled her teammates closer in one final huddle.
“We’re the biggest family and we’re always there for each other,” Melby said. “When it was over, we didn’t dwell on losing the match, we thought about losing each other.”
The Mustangs immediately retreated to the locker room after Saturday night’s loss to Penn and the team spent nearly a half hour consoling each other before emerging to the loving embrace of their families.
Auburn commit Sarah Morton emerged from the locker room first with her eyes as puffy as the swelling on her knee from a rough fall in the second set and the bruise on her right hip from a tumble in the fourth set.
“We’re not in there crying about the loss,” Morton said. “We’re crying because those girls are my family. They’re my sisters. We’re not an emotional team, but after the match we got in the locker room and we laughed and we cried. It was one of those moments that I’ll remember forever. This has always been my ride or die team.”
Saturday’s title match started out like the regular-season meeting between the two teams earlier this month as Penn won the first set 25-22 and Munster bounced right back with a win in the second set.
It was similar to how the Mustangs knocked off Crown Point in Saturday’s regional semifinal. The Mustangs have become accustomed to take the first shot and then regrouping.
The script flipped in the third set as Penn withstood a pair of Munster set points to pull out the third game with a 28-26 advantage. Penn then jumped on the Mustangs in the fourth game, grabbing an early lead and never looking back.
Valparaiso University recruit Emma Hickey paced Penn (36-1) with 24 kills while Janet Moala had 19 kills.
“We wanted to concentrate on playing our team and not reacting to what they were doing,” Hickey said. “We have a lot of respect for Munster. We wanted to come out and be the attacking team and dictate the flow of the match.”
Munster coach Brett Boden was the last to slowly emerge from the locker room after each player left the gym into a sea of supportive family and friends in the adjacent hallway.
Boden admitted that he was hesitant to leave the gym, knowing the emotional hugs and uncertain future that was awaiting on the other end of the door. The Mustangs will have a retooled roster next season as nine seniors graduate and at least four will be playing volleyball at the next level.
“This is all bigger than volleyball,” Boden said. “I know what these girls mean to me and what they mean to each other.
Munster 22-25-25-25, Crown Point 25-20-21-18
The Mustangs recovered after dropping the first set to storm back and knock off Crown Point in four sets. The match was similar to how an early-season meeting went between the two programs at Crown Point's annual tournament. There, the Bulldogs (28-6) won the first set before Munster rallied to win the match.
"The match played out in a similar manner to some other matches that we've had," Boden said. "It took us a little bit to get into the flow of the match and then we found our footing."
The match represented the final high school contest for a celebrated group of Crown Point seniors including setter Rachel Rossman (Oakland), outside hitter Kendall Schara (Green Bay) and middle hitter Lilly Stoddard (Purdue, basketball).
Penn 25-25-25, LaPorte 18-16-17
Penn knocked off host LaPorte in three sets after seeing its season come to an end in the same gym last year in a grueling five-set loss to Crown Point.
Penn jumped on LaPorte early and was in control in all three sets to secure the victory over the host Slicers.
LaPorte senior Aniya Kennedy played her final match for the Slicers (22-13); she will head to Ball State to continue her volleyball career this fall.