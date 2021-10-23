Munster volleyball falls to Penn in regional final

Saturday’s title match started out like the regular-season meeting between the two teams earlier this month as Penn won the first set 25-22 and Munster bounced right back with a win in the second set.

It was similar to how the Mustangs knocked off Crown Point in Saturday’s regional semifinal. The Mustangs have become accustomed to take the first shot and then regrouping.

The script flipped in the third set as Penn withstood a pair of Munster set points to pull out the third game with a 28-26 advantage. Penn then jumped on the Mustangs in the fourth game, grabbing an early lead and never looking back.

Valparaiso University recruit Emma Hickey paced Penn (36-1) with 24 kills while Janet Moala had 19 kills.

“We wanted to concentrate on playing our team and not reacting to what they were doing,” Hickey said. “We have a lot of respect for Munster. We wanted to come out and be the attacking team and dictate the flow of the match.”

Munster coach Brett Boden was the last to slowly emerge from the locker room after each player left the gym into a sea of supportive family and friends in the adjacent hallway.