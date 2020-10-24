Munster wins first regional title since 2013 with win over Crown Point

Crown Point and Munster emerged out of the morning semifinals with wins over Penn and LaPorte, respectively. The four teams have been the jewel of volleyball in Northwest Indiana and the quartet entered the weekend with a combined record of 108-3 in matches against other programs.

“A lot of people from around the state were watching our regional to see which team was going to come out of it,” Duncan said.

That team will be Munster for the first time in seven years and coach Brett Boden isn’t afraid to say he felt a sense of relief when the Mustangs won the fifth set after a pair of disappointing losses in recent years.

“Internally you deal with the stress, but you try not to show that to the kids,” Boden said. “You don’t want those thoughts of past defeats coming in.”

Melby felt a sense of déjà vu entering the latter stages of the match, but she also made sure she stayed loose. The Iowa commit grabbed teammates before the fourth set and began swaying to the music. She wore a wide smile entering the fifth set and she let out a celebratory scream after the final point before breaking out into a dance.