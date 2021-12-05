Munster's Haley Melby is The Times' 2021 Volleyball Player of the Year

“Aniya was someone who was always going to have awesome plays and there wasn’t much you could do to stop it,” Melby said. “Rachel and I grew up playing together and when we played Crown Point, I always had to keep my eye on her. Kennedy is a great competitor and another one that you just have to watch on the court.”

Melby saved her highest praise for Kmetz, Majchrowicz and the rest of the 59ers after Andrean lifted a state title trophy last month.

“I’m so happy that they got to win their state championship,” Melby said. “I’m obviously a little jealous and wish it was us, but I was so happy that they won and brought a state championship back to the Region. (Kmetz) is one of my best friends and I know so many of them through club. I was definitely cheering for them.”

Melby will wrap up her club volleyball career this spring and will ultimately make her final college decision in the coming months. For now, she’ll continue to bask in the memories of a stellar career with the Mustangs.