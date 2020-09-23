Mustangs knock off another DAC opponent

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — With the mounting frustration of transportation issues getting to the game and blowing an early lead, Munster junior Haley Melby took out her aggression on a volleyball Wednesday night.

Melby delivered a thundering kill that woke up the Times No. 3 Mustangs late in the first game against No. 4 Valparaiso. While Munster would eventually drop the first game, the Mustangs rallied to knock off the Vikings in four games with a 24-26, 25-14, 25-15, 25-17 road victory.

Melby, an Iowa commit, finished with 13 kills while senior Lourdes Torres led the Mustangs with 22 kills.

“Our bus was an hour late, but that isn’t an excuse,” Melby said. “We needed to come out stronger. When we got down, we stayed really calm and we let the game come to us.”

Melby’s kill was a highlight-reel play that took the breath out of the socially distant crowd at Viking Gym. Munster coach Brett Boden was standing on the same side of the court as Melby when she pounded the ball and he quickly pumped his fist.

“You hope for plays like that from your best players,” Boden said. “You hope for plays like that from all your players.”