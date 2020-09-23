Mustangs knock off another DAC opponent

VALPARAISO — With the mounting frustration of transportation issues getting to the game and blowing an early lead, Munster junior Haley Melby took out her aggression on a volleyball Wednesday night.
Melby delivered a thundering kill that woke up the Times No. 3 Mustangs late in the first game against No. 4 Valparaiso. While Munster would eventually drop the first game, the Mustangs rallied to knock off the Vikings in four games with a 24-26, 25-14, 25-15, 25-17 road victory.
Melby, an Iowa commit, finished with 13 kills while senior Lourdes Torres led the Mustangs with 22 kills.
“Our bus was an hour late, but that isn’t an excuse,” Melby said. “We needed to come out stronger. When we got down, we stayed really calm and we let the game come to us.”
Melby’s kill was a highlight-reel play that took the breath out of the socially distant crowd at Viking Gym. Munster coach Brett Boden was standing on the same side of the court as Melby when she pounded the ball and he quickly pumped his fist.
“You hope for plays like that from your best players,” Boden said. “You hope for plays like that from all your players.”
The Mustangs scored 11 of the first 14 points in the second game and easily evened the match. Munster pulled ahead with another dominant win in the third game and then shut the door on Valparaiso with a 25-17 win in the fourth game. It marked the Mustangs' second win over the Vikings this season. Munster swept a match against Valparaiso at the Slicer Invitational earlier this month.
“This match was eerily similar to our first meeting with them,” Boden said. “While we lost the first game tonight, we squeaked out the first set against them last time we played. We knew that they’d come out fighting. I like how we started.”
The Mustangs (21-2) have a pair of wins over LaPorte as well as victories over Lake Central and Valparaiso. Munster lost to Crown Point at a tournament on the opening day of the season.
“I love matches (against the Duneland Athletic Conference),” Boden said. “Especially when you’re playing later in the season like we did tonight. We’ve tried to get better with our non-conference scheduling. The key for us is to continue to get better and make sure we’re not peaking too early.”
Munster junior setter Marina Gronkiewicz was dominant on Wednesday, delivering 57 assists as she continuously found Torres and Melby in the right spots.
“Marina grinds it out in practice every day and she makes us look good in every match,” Melby said. “I could talk for hours about how important she is for us.”
Megan Gatz led the Vikings (16-10) with 14 kills and 11 digs while Kennedy Wagner added nine kills and 18 digs.
“I saw some pros and cons,” Valparaiso coach Katie Lenard said. “There were a lot of things that we have been working toward. To beat a team like Munster, you need to bring your ‘A’ game and we did that at times tonight.”
