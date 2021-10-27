No more regional heartbreak for Andrean, Madison Kmetz

MERRILLVILLE — Madison Kmetz walked off the court at LaVille last fall determined to erase the bitter feeling that was flowing through her mind.
The Andrean setter had just experienced the end of her junior season as the 59ers dropped a Class 2A regional semifinal match to Fairfield in four games. After three years of postseason volleyball and three regional heartbreaks. Kmetz was determined not to experience another.
“I went to club tryouts the next day and I set myself on the path to make sure I was a better volleyball player by the time I got back on Andrean’s court,” Kmetz said. “I wanted to get better and I wanted to help each of my teammates get better.”
The work has paid off thus far as Kmetz didn’t walk off the court at the conclusion of Saturday’s regional final against South Central.
Instead, the senior lingered on the court at Bremen and posed for pictures as a victorious regional champion for the first time in her career. Andrean’s next test will be Saturday's Class 2A semistate battle with South Adams at Huntington North for the right to head to Muncie for the state title match.
“Everything we’ve done has been working toward the goal of getting to Muncie,” Kmetz said. “We all put in the work through club and summer conditioning. It was in the summer that we really got better with one another. It was like playing with each other for an extra year. We know all of our tendencies and we know what works best.”
The journey to the semistate match didn’t just begin when the 59ers were eliminated from postseason contention last year.
Kmetz has been a four-year starter at Andrean, taking over as the starting setter the year after the 59ers won a state title in 2017. It didn’t take long for Kmetz to make a believer out of Andrean coach Grant Bell.
“We knew that she was skilled in setting when she got here, but then you see the work ethic,” Bell said. “She was constantly trying to work harder. She wasn’t going to let the stage (of varsity volleyball) intimidate her.
"We were coming off a state championship and we still had very high expectations. It was a huge role and she blew us away with how hard she worked.”
Kmetz led the 59ers in sets played as a freshman and she burst on the scene with 623 assists. She emerged as a team leader as a sophomore and helped Andrean reach the regional title match. In an abbreviated junior season that was limited due to COVID-19, Kmetz had more than 450 assists while playing in all but three sets.
“She had a lot of upperclassmen take her under their wing when she was a freshman and then Madi used those great examples going forward,” Bell said. “As the setter, she was the engine of the team. As she got older, it became her team to run.”
Kmetz has played her best volleyball as a senior. She went over 1,000 assists for the year in Saturday’s regional title victory over South Central and she had a career-high 140 ball-handling attempts against Fairfield in the regional semifinals.
She set Andrean’s career record for assists earlier this season according to Bell. Kmetz has accomplished nearly every statistical achievement there is with the exception of winning two more matches and hoisting a state championship trophy.
“I appreciate the success we’ve had this season and I’m not taking it for granted,” Kmetz said. “It’s been heartbreaking the last three years not being able to get past regionals. Now we have and we’ve got more to do.”