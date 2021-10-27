No more regional heartbreak for Andrean, Madison Kmetz

MERRILLVILLE — Madison Kmetz walked off the court at LaVille last fall determined to erase the bitter feeling that was flowing through her mind.

The Andrean setter had just experienced the end of her junior season as the 59ers dropped a Class 2A regional semifinal match to Fairfield in four games. After three years of postseason volleyball and three regional heartbreaks. Kmetz was determined not to experience another.

“I went to club tryouts the next day and I set myself on the path to make sure I was a better volleyball player by the time I got back on Andrean’s court,” Kmetz said. “I wanted to get better and I wanted to help each of my teammates get better.”

The work has paid off thus far as Kmetz didn’t walk off the court at the conclusion of Saturday’s regional final against South Central.

Instead, the senior lingered on the court at Bremen and posed for pictures as a victorious regional champion for the first time in her career. Andrean’s next test will be Saturday's Class 2A semistate battle with South Adams at Huntington North for the right to head to Muncie for the state title match.