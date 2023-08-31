In Madi Price's second year as Hobart's head coach, things are looking up.

Price believes the the Brickies' resiliency is increasing, which is needed as the team enters a brutal part of their schedule.

Hobart owns a 7-3 prior to Wednesday's match at Merrillville after finishing last season 11-18. The Brickies haven't had a winning season since the 2012-13 season.

The team is not very big, fielding just nine players, but Price prefers it that way.

"I think this year is going a lot stronger than last year was," Price said. "Our team chemistry has definitely grown and I think our playing, because of that, has gotten a lot better."

When giving an example of her teams increased chemistry this year, Price pointed to the Portage match that opened the season. The Brickies started the game down two sets to none, but rallied back and ended up winning the match. Price believes that in years past, the team would have given up, but she believes this shows growth on the teams end.

One of the changes that was implemented from the beginning of last season to now is practice habits. When Price first got there, players would frequently be running late, and no drills of any sort would be ran, just scrimmaging.

"It wasn't a set schedule, they had to follow expectations. So I think trying to change that was the biggest issue I came into because the kids were butting heads a little bit, just because they weren't used to those high expectations of them," Price said.

Brooke Cawthon, who is leading the Brickies in kills, finds the drills that Price has implemented to be helpful.

"I think it gives me a lot better game scenario type things that I didn't have before," Cawthon said, "and just a lot of helpful tips I usually wouldn't get during a game."

Junior Kilee Hite, a team captain, agrees with her coach.

"The chemistry between the players is higher now," Hite said. "We get along a lot better, I think that really shows on the court too. We know now how to shake off mistakes, and it really helps us bounce back."

Price also lauded Hite's leadership. Leadership is not a responsibility Hite takes lightly either.

"I'm just trying to pick up people and even myself," Hite said. "All the captains are trying to help everybody get more confidence in themselves."

The coming weeks will be a particularly tough point in the Brickies' season, losing to teams like Lowell last week in a conference matchup and losing to Valpo on Monday. Hobart will be take on Merrillville Wednesday evening and faces Andrean Thursday. The team knew this was coming though, and has been preparing for this all season.

Price is preaching the importance of not becoming complacent after a smooth start.

"I think up until (this week), we've been playing some easier teams, and I think we kind of got complacent with how they were playing," Price said. "They're like 'Well, we're doing good enough. Don't need to keep pushing ourselves.' And I think they really learned that they need to keep pushing even at practice or in a game, and stay disciplined on the fundamentals."

Hite is looking to approach this stretch with aggressiveness.

"I think that helps a lot in volleyball, being aggressive," Hite said. "Even if there's mistakes, we can build from it. If you do five aggressive hits, and only two go over, that's still two points that help."

Cawthon said that while it is tough to play these teams, don't count the Brickies out.

"I think it's gonna be tough, but I think that if we all work together and keep it controlled on the court, and we communicate and lift each other up during the game, then I think we can have a fighting change to win."

South Central stays hot

The last two seasons, South Central has lost in the 2A regional championships to Andrean, who made it all the way to semi-state last season. This season, the Satellites are using that as fuel, getting off to a 15-0 start heading into Wednesday's match with Morgan Township, having yet to concede a single set.

"It's actually a relief because in the past, we have occasionally played to our competition and didn't play our own game," coach Andrea Welsh said. "And I feel like this year we are trying to play consistently and keep our level of play where we feel we should be, so that we're preparing for bigger opponents and the postseason."

The Satellites are led by a tight squad that includes three seniors, as well as some key underclassmen who Welsh believes are filling key roles alongside their star players.

South Central is led by the seniors of Tatum Wade, Hope Welsh and Sadie Marks. Wade and Hope Welsh, who have been making their marks on the varsity level since their freshman seasons, are filling up the stat sheet as well. Heading into Wednesday, Wade was third in the state in kills, while Hope Welsh was first in assists and fifth in aces. Hope Welsh has also surpassed 2,500 assists in her career. Andrea Welsh says she fills a much needed leadership role on the team.

Tatum Wade, Hope Welsh and Sadie Marks Pictured from left, Tatum Wade, Hope Welsh and Sadie Marks, the three seniors who have contributed heavily to South Central's 15-0 start.

Marks, who started playing volleyball her junior season, has picked up the sport quickly and is playing more of an all-around role for the team this year as opposed to a purely up-the-middle role like she did last year. Andrea Welsh lauded sophomore Sam Marks, saying her distribution and setting up Hope Welsh has been vital this year as well.

For the Satellites, an important thing will be maintaining the high level of play and keeping the energy high into the postseason. While the team has had success the last couple years, the goal is to make it as far as possible.

"We're taking it one game at a time," Andrea Welsh said. "I shouldn't say we're overlooking sectionals because we're definitely not, but we do have confidence in ourselves. If we were able to beat Andrean, the energy and excitement would carry us on and then we would set new goals. It's been that hurdle the last two years and we definitely want to clear that."

