Oakland recruit Rachel Rossman aiming to help Crown Point rise to a state title

“We didn’t get to where we wanted to be last year,” Rossman said. “We know that we didn’t perform the way we know we can. Our slogan this year is ‘Rise.' We didn’t rise last year. We felt as a whole that we didn’t rise to our full potential.”

In order for the Bulldogs to rise this year, it will mean moving beyond Munster. The Mustangs have ended Crown Point’s season in two of the last three years. The Bulldogs returned the favor in 2019 when they reached the state semifinals. For Crown Point to rise, longtime coach Alison Duncan wants just a little bit more from Rossman.

“I don’t necessarily need Rachel to play better, she knows how to handle the game,” Duncan said. “What we need is that natural leadership role and just stepping up in those big matches. Having the confidence as a senior to make really good choices (on the court) and expanding from there.”

Volleyball comes naturally for Rossman. It always has. Being a leader has been part of the growing process.