Oakland recruit Rachel Rossman aiming to help Crown Point rise to a state title

CROWN POINT - Rachel Rossman has nearly done it all when it comes to volleyball.
She has played every set of her high school career dating back to 2018 when she was one of five freshmen to make Crown Point’s varsity squad. Rossman helped lead the Bulldogs to a regional title as a sophomore and then she won a national championship with Epic United following her junior season, when she was named the MVP of the entire tournament. Finally, Rossman has already earned a college scholarship, having committed to continue her volleyball career at Oakland beginning in the fall of 2022.
So what drives Rossman every day when she walks into the gym?
“Each other,” Rossman said. “It’s my teammates, 100%. We’re all in that gym for each other and that’s what makes this such an amazing place. We’re not going to do anything if we’re not in it together. If you’re playing for yourself, that just isn't enough.”
The thing that Rossman wants to do with her teammates is win a state title. She’s been to the doorstep of the finals before and she’s been to the mountaintop of the club volleyball scene, but winning the trophy with her Crown Point teammates is what drives her.
“We didn’t get to where we wanted to be last year,” Rossman said. “We know that we didn’t perform the way we know we can. Our slogan this year is ‘Rise.' We didn’t rise last year. We felt as a whole that we didn’t rise to our full potential.”
In order for the Bulldogs to rise this year, it will mean moving beyond Munster. The Mustangs have ended Crown Point’s season in two of the last three years. The Bulldogs returned the favor in 2019 when they reached the state semifinals. For Crown Point to rise, longtime coach Alison Duncan wants just a little bit more from Rossman.
“I don’t necessarily need Rachel to play better, she knows how to handle the game,” Duncan said. “What we need is that natural leadership role and just stepping up in those big matches. Having the confidence as a senior to make really good choices (on the court) and expanding from there.”
Volleyball comes naturally for Rossman. It always has. Being a leader has been part of the growing process.
Rossman arrived at Crown Point the year after the Bulldogs lost in the state finals. There were just two seniors in the program, so the freshmen had to grow up fast. By the time the class of 2022 were sophomores, they made up the bulk of the varsity roster. There were just two seniors that saw consistent playing time last year. Rossman’s group has been the focal point of the team for the better part of their entire career.
“I just feel like I roll with it,” Rossman said. “Being a leader doesn’t add any additional stress. If I see something, I’m going to say something. Being a setter, it’s almost born into me. It’s that quarterback role. I’ve been playing volleyball since third grade and some things you do without noticing. What I realized was just how much it means to be an upperclassman and how we all work to keep the group together.”
For Rossman, it comes back to the slogan and it comes back to her teammates.
“If we’re going to rise, we’re going to do it together,” Rossman said. “We’ve got one year left together and we’re going to make the most of it.”