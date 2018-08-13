Big picture: After falling to Avon in the Class 4A state title match to close out the 2017 season, the Crown Point volleyball team knocked off defending 2A champion Andrean 20-25, 25-18, 25-17, 25-11 to open the 2018 season Monday night in Merrillville. The Bulldogs recovered from a slow start to ride the arm of junior outside hitter Maddie Banter, who led Crown Point with 18 kills.
Turning point: The Bulldogs dropped the first game, but found their rhythm in the second game to even the match. As freshmen Rachel Rossman, a setter, and Hannah Keaveney, a middle hitter, adjusted to varsity competition — and Crown Point's other young players received their first varsity experience — the Bulldogs began to pull away in the final two games of the night.
Crown Point player of the game: Banter was a force throughout the night for the Bulldogs. One of Crown Point's few returning players with previous varsity experience, Banter had three blocks, five digs and an ace to go along with her game-high 18 kills.
Andrean player of the game: Senior outside hitter Vanessa Brown provided a spark for the 59ers by registering eight kills in Andrean's opening-game victory.
Quote: "The first game is always tough," Crown Point coach Alison Duncan said. "We've got a lot of new kids that are new to playing and new to varsity. They eventually calmed down and then we went on the offensive."
Beyond the box score: The Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association released its preseason poll Monday morning. Andrean was ranked No. 1 in the Class 2A rankings while Crown Point came in at No. 7 in the Class 4A rankings.
Up next: Munster (0-0) at Crown Point (1-0), 5 p.m. Wednesday; Andrean (0-1) at Hanover Central (0-0), 5 p.m. Wednesday.