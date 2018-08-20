MERRILLVILLE — Fans at last week's season-opening matchup between the Crown Point and Andrean volleyball teams could be forgiven if they missed part of the action.
After fielding a roster that had the same core of players for the last several years, the Bulldogs were suddenly a team of unknowns that had fans looking down and consulting their roster after each thunderous kill and athletic dig on Aug. 13.
The youthful Bulldogs passed their first test, knocking off the defending Class 2A state champion 59ers in four games. What was even more impressive was that Crown Point dropped the opening game 25-20 before turning things around and ultimately coasting to victory in the final two games.
“We have a good pipeline that we’ve set up with a good feeder system,” said Crown Point coach Alison Duncan, whose team finished second at the Class 4A state tournament the last two years. “We’re able to identify kids and get them ready to transition with ease. ‘Rebuild’ is a dirty word around here. That’s not something that we ever want to do.”
The Bulldogs aren’t completely a cast of unknowns. Junior outsider hitter Maddie Banter was fourth on the team last year with 100 kills while Banter and junior libero Savana Chacon each played 117 sets, which tied for the team high.
The difference on Aug. 13 was that both players were now asked to lead the team as opposed to playing secondary roles to former standouts — and current Division I players — Morgan Chacon (Florida State), Reece Kral (Ball State) and Peyton Yelich (Virginia Tech).
“It 100 percent motivates us to see those players move on to college and have the success that they had here,” Banter said. “That is where we want to reach. We’ve all been working year round to get ready for this opportunity.”
The biggest question going into this season for Crown Point may not have been who would replace the big hitters and blockers up front, but who would take the place of former setter Alex Equihua.
Now playing at Indianapolis, Equihua had 94.3 percent of Crown Point’s assists last year (1,109 out of 1,176). Replacing Equihua won’t be easy, but junior Olivia Panepinto and freshman Rachel Rossman looked up to the task against the 59ers.
Panepinto led the Bulldogs with 29 assists against Andrean, barely surpassing Equihua's average last season (28.4). When Panepinto wasn’t making plays, the highly-touted Rossman made her presence felt with eight assists and two aces.
Crown Point’s new setters have Duncan feeling like the Bulldogs will use a new approach to winning games this season.
“We want to be successful every season, it’s just that this year will have to be a different way,” Duncan said. “Last year we were successful because of our hitting and blocking, this year it will be more ball control. The expectation is the same.”