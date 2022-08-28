Scouting girls volleyball for the 2022 season

Last year's Class 2A state champs lost two key seniors in Madison Kmetz and Angelina Majchrowicz, but say that they're finding their footing after some early growing pains.
5. Munster
The Mustangs will be without Times Player of the Year Haley Melby, First-Team All-Area member Sarah Morton and second- teamer Marina Gronkiewicz, who all graduated.
6. LaPorte
TR Harlan has the Slicers looking strong in his first year at the helm after his last stop at Wheeler. The team captured an impressive LaPorte Invitational title with wins over South Bend Clay, Highland, Concord and New Prairie.
7. Bishop Noll
Dave Rodriguez expects his team to be one of the best in the Region when it comes to defense and ball control. The Warriors will have to contend with a move to Class 3A this season.
8. Hobart
The Brickies expect big improvement after going 8-21 last season and have nearly equaled that win total with a 7-2 start.
9. Kouts
After the program's first regional win last year, Jeff Maier's squad, led by Taylor Moyer, looks primed for another deep run in the Class 1A playoffs. They're 9-1 this season.
10. Chesterton
Lindsay Fisher leads a retooled Trojans group that replaced graduated seniors Meghan Gaffigan and Emma Ekblaw. Chesterton still figures to be a player in Class 4A.
10 players to watch
(in alphabetical order)
Kyla Coolman, S, So., Valparaiso
Contributed for a talented Vikings team in a key way as a freshman with 393 assists and 158 digs. Expect those numbers to climb as a sophomore.
Vanessa Del Real, L, Sr., Crown Point
After a season as the lone junior in a starting lineup of seniors, Del Real is set to be a focal point for the Bulldogs.
Hannah Evenson, L, Sr. Bishop Noll
Coach Dave Rodriguez expects Evenson, who had a growth spurt this offseason, to take more control in 2022.
Bella Meier, S, Jr., LaPorte
Tallied 844 assists for the Slicers as a sophomore and is poised for another big year as a junior.
Taylor Moyer, S, Sr., Kouts
Moyer put up 1,102 assists as a junior. As the backbone of a strong Fillies team, Kouts will expect more of the same from her.
Sophia Pelton, OH, So., Bishop Noll
Pelton is one half of the Warriors' sophomores-named-Sophia outside hitter combo with Sophia Nowacki. Pelton will play a key role in Bishop Noll's success this season.
Marin Sanchez, OH, Jr., Andrean
One of the stars of the 59ers' state-winning squad, Sanchez returns with hopes of getting back to state.
Milica Tomic, S, Jr., Lake Central
Tomic impressed as a sophomore and will be asked to shoulder a heavy load for a Lake Central team with high aspirations.
Kennedy Wagner, OH, Sr., Valparaiso
A Indiana Junior All-Star last season, the Ole Miss commit is one of the most dominant players in the Region. She posted 432 kills, 50 aces, 32 blocks and 243 digs as a junior.
Lauren Wallace, OH, Sr., Munster
With Munster graduating plenty of talent from last year's sectional-title winnings team, Wallace will be leaned on in 2022.
Gallery: Andrean volleyball plays for a state title
