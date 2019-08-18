The following is a list of the top Region teams and players.
Top 10 Teams
1. Crown Point: The Bulldogs are loaded this season with a mix of experienced and rising talent. While the seniors will generate a lot of headlines, sophomore setter Rachel Rossman could emerge as a star.
2. Munster: The Mustangs lost Southern Cal recruit Madison Horin to graduation, but in steps Iowa commit Haley Melby as the next star. The 6-foot-1 outside hitter was second on the team with 242 kills last year as a freshman. Junior hitter Lourdes Torres will also be a force.
3. LaPorte: The Slicers are reloading after losing three Division I players off their undefeated Duneland Athletic Conference team from a year ago. Aniya Kennedy had 195 kills as a freshman and should take a big leap this season.
4. Lake Central: The Indians have seen their season come to an end against Crown Point in three of the last four years, including a heartbreaking 16-14 fifth-set loss to the Bulldogs in the sectional semifinals last year. Lake Central's strong junior class, led by Emma Best, look to finally turn the tide against their DAC rivals.
5. Morgan Township: Purdue recruit Emily Rastovski leads the way for the Cherokees, but she's hardly the only talent on the roster. Senior Sahara Bee was one of the top players in the Porter County Conference last year and senior libero Morgan Barrette had 532 digs on a team that went to the regional semifinals.
6. Andrean: The 59ers lost a huge senior class from last season and they may not have the size of past seasons, but the cupboard isn't exactly bare for Grant Bell's squad. Senior hitter Jillian Moynihan had 199 kills last season and sophomore setter Madison Kmetz shined during her first taste of varsity volleyball.
7. Valparaiso: The Vikings could see some early growing pains, but once highly-touted freshmen Camryn Kreul and Kennedy Wagner get some varsity experience, the sky will be the limit for Valparaiso. Junior hitters Megan Gatz and Talyn Watkins are no slouches either.
8. Highland: The youth movement is on for the Trojans as sophomores Sophia Johnston and Carly Raab shined in their first year of high school volleyball last year. Throw in senior Taylor Vandommelen and Highland has a trio capable of making some noise in the Northwest Crossroads Conference.
9. Bishop Noll: The Warriors may have been decimated by graduation, but coach Dave Rodriguez simply reloads each season. Bishop Noll has won at least 23 games in every year since Rodriguez took over the program in 2013. Junior setter Rose Fuentes is one of the best all-around athletes in the area.
10. Boone Grove: Senior outside hitter Sydney Dixon was the top player in the Porter County Conference last season after leading the Wolves with 213 kills, 56 aces and 222 digs. Boone Grove will go as far as Dixon and her senior teammates take it this season.
Top players (in alphabetical order)
Madison Banter, Crown Point, senior, outside hitter; Emma Best, Lake Central, junior, outside hitter; Alexis Broyles, Kankakee Valley, sophomore, middle hitter; Savana Chacon, Crown Point, senior, libero; Paige Conklin, LaPorte, junior, setter; Sydney Dixon, Boone Grove, senior, outside hitter; Sophia Johnston, Highland, sophomore, outside hitter; Aniya Kennedy, LaPorte, sophomore middle hitter; Madison Kmetz, Andrean, sophomore, setter; Abby Maier, Kouts, junior, setter; Haley Melby, Munster, sophomore, outside hitter; Addison Metts, Hobart, senior, outside hitter; Jillian Moynihan, Andrean, senior, outside hitter; Emily Rastovski, Morgan Township, junior, outside hitter; Reece Shirley, Michigan City, senior, setter.