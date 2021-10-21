Sophia Foster leads vaunted Kouts attack, which is among Class A's best

KOUTS — Sophia Foster had little interest in becoming a one-hit wonder.
Kouts celebrated its first sectional title in 14 years last season with Foster, a junior outside hitter, leading the way with a team-high 301 kills. The senior-laden team then won a regional semifinal match over Triton before falling one victory short of the first regional title in program history.
With four key contributors lost to graduation, external expectations weren’t as high as South Central — a Class 2A sectional champion — looked to become the dominant program in the Porter County Conference and Marquette loomed as a threat in the Class A sectionals. Foster didn’t want to hear any of it, and her team swept the PCC.
“I knew that we needed to work as hard as we could, but I also knew that we could keep going,” Foster said. “I thought our defense could be a little down because we lost a lot, but I knew that our offense would pick up. I knew we still had a lot of talent.”
The Fillies were among the best defensive teams in Class A last year and behind Foster, they have shifted to being one of the best offensive teams in their class. Foster’s 472 kills rank second in the state in Class A and the Fillies rank first in assists with 1,110 as a team.
“Our serving and our blocking has stayed the same as two things that we really stress,” Kouts coach Jeff Maier said. “Where defense was our strength last year, offense has taken over this year. We’re still working through some things, even now, for us to continue to get better.”
Foster is a bit of a rarity in the Porter County Conference as she is a one-sport athlete that plays club volleyball year-round. Plenty of athletes in the PCC bounce from sport to sport but playing volleyball has always been Foster’s passion ever since she started following in her older sister Emily’s footsteps.
Foster also has little interest in walking away from volleyball whenever her senior year comes to a close. She’s hoping to continue playing in college, but Foster has other plans first.
“I plan to play in college, but I’m not quite sure where yet,” Foster said. “It’s not pressure. I don’t think about that stuff. When I play, I just play. I want to be the best teammate that I can be and encourage everyone around me. I’m just worried about the team and this weekend right now.”
The Fillies (25-7) will get a rematch with Triton in the Class A regional semifinal match at 11:30 a.m. Region time Saturday at Culver Community. Should Kouts advance, it will then face the winner of Southwood and Blackhawk Christian at 6 p.m. Southwood’s win over Pioneer in the sectional title game on Saturday snapped a 15-year sectional championship run for the Panthers.
Regardless of who the Fillies play on Saturday, Foster is eager to use the knowledge she gained from last season’s postseason run as she looks to deliver another hit.
“Working together as a team is the top thing I learned from last year,” Foster said. “We’ve done that this year. We’re to a point where we can all be leaders on the team. We were very close as a team last year and it is something we’ve worked at throughout this season. We’ve grown together as the season has gone on and we’re ready for whatever comes.”
