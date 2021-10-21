Sophia Foster leads vaunted Kouts attack, which is among Class A's best

KOUTS — Sophia Foster had little interest in becoming a one-hit wonder.

Kouts celebrated its first sectional title in 14 years last season with Foster, a junior outside hitter, leading the way with a team-high 301 kills. The senior-laden team then won a regional semifinal match over Triton before falling one victory short of the first regional title in program history.

With four key contributors lost to graduation, external expectations weren’t as high as South Central — a Class 2A sectional champion — looked to become the dominant program in the Porter County Conference and Marquette loomed as a threat in the Class A sectionals. Foster didn’t want to hear any of it, and her team swept the PCC.

“I knew that we needed to work as hard as we could, but I also knew that we could keep going,” Foster said. “I thought our defense could be a little down because we lost a lot, but I knew that our offense would pick up. I knew we still had a lot of talent.”

The Fillies were among the best defensive teams in Class A last year and behind Foster, they have shifted to being one of the best offensive teams in their class. Foster’s 472 kills rank second in the state in Class A and the Fillies rank first in assists with 1,110 as a team.