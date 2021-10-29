Taylor Moyer, Kouts volleyball hope for a few more celebrations

KOUTS — Taylor Moyer was nearing the end of a jubilant bus ride back home on Saturday night when she looked out the window and saw the flashing lights of the Kouts Volunteer Fire Department.
Fresh off a pair of regional volleyball victories, the Fillies were driving down Country Road 300 North when their bus slowed to make way for their own escort into town.
With the fire trucks leading the way, Moyer continued to look out the window and saw scores of people lining Main Street, celebrating the first regional title in program history. It was an exhilarating feeling and one that Moyer would like to feel a couple more times.
“It was so special,” Moyer said. “We got back home around 10 at night and it was so nice of everyone in the community to come out and support us. Everyone was lined up and they made us feel loved.”
Saturday’s wins over Triton and Southwood paved the way for Kouts’ victorious return home. The Fillies will have another chance at making history this Saturday when they take on Lafayette Central Catholic at the Class A FrankFort Semistate. A win would mean a trip to the state finals at Worthern Arena in Muncie on Nov. 6, not that Moyer is looking ahead.
“Our motto all season has been, ‘One set at a time,’” Moyer said. “We’re really hoping to make it to state, but we have a lot of work to do before we can think about that.”
Moyer is no stranger to putting in work on the volleyball court. The junior setter played sparingly as a freshman, learning the position from Abby Maier, the daughter of Kouts coach Jeff Maier. Moyer continued to ply her trade and had a breakout season as a sophomore, tallying 806 assists and 50 aces.
“Her development was to learn behind Abby and she did that as a freshman,” Jeff Maier said. “As a sophomore, it was to go out and play. This year, now it’s time to run the offense. We wanted her to jump set and to be strong defensively. The work she’s put in, the repetitions that she takes in practice, the ball is always in her hands.”
Moyer was named to the All-Porter County Conference team for the second time after a dominant regular season. She’s continued to excel on the court in the postseason as she has 88 assists in two matches during Saturday’s regional, giving her 1,077 on the season.
“I was really nervous last year being on varsity full time for the first time,” Moyer said. “I give a lot of credit to (outside hitter) Sophia Foster. Our chemistry is just so good. We really trust each other on the court and we’ve got a deep team this year that is really close.”
While the rest of the Kouts community is busy celebrating the team, including plans for a pep rally sendoff on Friday, Jeff Maier and his players aren’t resting on their laurels. The team was back in the gym this week dissecting the tape from the regional games, looking for any areas of improvement that could help deliver another win this weekend.
“We’re looking at different ways to beat Lafayette,” Jeff Maier said. “We’re practicing our weaknesses. Some people might take whatever comes this weekend, but we’re going to keep trying to improve. I’m not going to let this just be. I’m not going to stand on the sidelines. We’ve still got a chance to get better at volleyball.”