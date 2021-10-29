Taylor Moyer, Kouts volleyball hope for a few more celebrations

Moyer is no stranger to putting in work on the volleyball court. The junior setter played sparingly as a freshman, learning the position from Abby Maier, the daughter of Kouts coach Jeff Maier. Moyer continued to ply her trade and had a breakout season as a sophomore, tallying 806 assists and 50 aces.

“Her development was to learn behind Abby and she did that as a freshman,” Jeff Maier said. “As a sophomore, it was to go out and play. This year, now it’s time to run the offense. We wanted her to jump set and to be strong defensively. The work she’s put in, the repetitions that she takes in practice, the ball is always in her hands.”

Moyer was named to the All-Porter County Conference team for the second time after a dominant regular season. She’s continued to excel on the court in the postseason as she has 88 assists in two matches during Saturday’s regional, giving her 1,077 on the season.

“I was really nervous last year being on varsity full time for the first time,” Moyer said. “I give a lot of credit to (outside hitter) Sophia Foster. Our chemistry is just so good. We really trust each other on the court and we’ve got a deep team this year that is really close.”