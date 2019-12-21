First Team
Madison Banter
Sr., OH, Crown Point
Stats: 384 kills, 343 digs, 60 aces
The Times Player of the Year was also named Second Team All-State after a banner senior season. The Duneland Athletic Conference Player of the Year will be attending Grand Canyon to play beach volleyball.
Emma Best
Jr., OH, Lake Central
Stats: 341 digs, 301 kills, 39 aces
Best has been a dominant force for Lake Central since she joined varsity as a freshman and she only got better as a junior. Best is currently uncommitted.
Savana Chacon
Sr., L, Crown Point
Stats: 564 digs, 44 aces
Bio: The Purdue commit earned a litany of awards this year, including First Team All-State, All-DAC and Indiana Senior All-Star.
Paige Conklin
Jr., S, LaPorte
Stats: 545 assists, 294 digs
Conklin ran one of the best offenses in the Region this year as she earned All-DAC honors with the Slicers.
Sydney Dixon
Sr., OH, Boone Grove
Stats: 622 kills, 558 digs, 87 aces.
Dixon was named an Indiana Senior All-Star this season. The Walsh University commit was also named All-District and All-Porter County Conference.
Aniya Kennedy
So., MB, LaPorte
Stats: 285 kills, 109 blocks
An emerging star, Kennedy was the best middle blocker in Northwest Indiana this season and was named All-DAC as a sophomore.
Second Team
Sahara Bee
Sr., S/OH, Morgan Township
Stats: 302 assists, 269 kills, 94 aces
Bee was named the PCC Player of the Year after an impressive senior season where she switched positions midway through the year.
Haley Melby
So., OH, Munster
Stats: 312 kills, 218 digs, 43 aces
Melby committed to Iowa shortly before the season began and showcased her talent while earning All-District and All-NCC accolades.
Olivia Panepinto
Sr., S, Crown Point
Stats: 478 assists, 148 digs
The Indiana commit was named an Indiana Senior All-Star despite missing part of the season with a leg injury. Panepinto also earned All-District and All-DAC honors.
Emily Rastovski
Jr., OH, Morgan Township
Stats: 449 kills, 76 blocks
The Purdue commit helped lead the Cherokees to a regional title with 26 kills against Pioneer in a five-set thriller. Rastovski was named All-PCC.
Lourdes Torres
Jr., OH, Munster
Stats: 284 kills, 235 digs
Torres was one of two players from Northwest Indiana to be named an Indiana Junior All-Star. Torres also earned All-District and All-NCC honors.
Kennedy Wagner
Fr., OH, Valparaiso
Stats: 350 kills, 239 digs, 35 aces
Wagner burst on the scene as a freshman to earn All-DAC and All-District honors.
Honorable Mention
Morgan Barrette, Sr., L, Morgan Township.; Alexis Broyles, So., MH, Kankakee Valley; Makenzy Crocker, Jr., MH, Whiting; Bella DiTola, Sr., L, Andrean; Peyton Frost, Jr., OH, Hanover Central; Rose Fuentes, Jr., S, Bishop Noll; Meghan Gaffigan, So., OH, Chesterton; Katie Jackowski, Jr., OH, Hanover Central; Karly Jevert, Sr., MH, Wheeler; Madison Kmetz, So., S, Andrean; Abby Maier, Jr., S, Kouts; Addison Metts, Sr., OH, Hobart; Jillian Moynihan, Sr., OH, Andrean; Maggie Mulligan, Sr., MH, Lake Central; Isabella Navarro, Sr., MH, Bishop Noll; Erica Packwood, Jr., MH, Crown Point; Carly Raab, So., S, Highland; Rachel Rossman, So., S, Crown Point; Reece Shirley, Sr., S, Michigan City; Maggie Vrahoretis, Jr., S, Chesterton; Laila Wallace, Sr., MH, Munster; Annalise Warnock, Sr., OH, LaPorte; Haley Weiland, Jr., OH, Wheeler; Hannah Wold, Sr., OH, Crown Point.