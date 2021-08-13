Times top 10: Munster volleyball eye another state run

6. Chesterton

There's little question that the Trojans can hit the ball with force. The bigger question is who is going to get the hitters the ball. Setter Maggie Vrahoretis was lost to graduation after last season and senior captain Celia Farroh looks poised to step into the position. Farroh will have plenty of options, including Meghan Gaffigan and Emma Ekblaw. Don't be surprised if the Trojans make a breakthrough to the top third of the DAC standings this season.

7. Valparaiso

How far can one superstar take a team? It's not that Kennedy Wagner is the only talented player on Valparaiso's roster, she's just the only returning player with substantial varsity experience. Wagner, who is being heavily recruited by some of the biggest programs in the country, led the Vikings with 374 kills, 49 aces and 361 digs last year. Longtime coach Katie Lenard is going with a smaller roster this season and look out for freshman setter Kyla Coolman to make an impact as she gains more experience.

8. Kankakee Valley