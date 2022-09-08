Valparaiso’s Kyla Coolman was set up to set from a young age

VALPARAISO — Being a coach’s kid is being a coach’s kid, even if dad coaches a different sport.

Valparaiso sophomore setter Kyla Coolman is the daughter of Vikings boys basketball coach Barak Coolman. His influence has been an important part of her volleyball game.

“I’ve been around sports my whole life. That helps me know what being coachable is like. My parents are always like ‘Make sure you’re coachable. Make sure you’re telling coaches thank you and appreciating everyone because they don’t have to do this work for you,’” Coolman said.

Coolman said she can talk volleyball with her dad. He may not know the sport as well as he knows hoops but she started playing when she was seven or eight years old, so he’s been around it for a little while.

“He’s one of my biggest helpers and a really good coach to me off the court, both mentally and also he helps with the game a lot,” she said.

Barak Coolman was in the bleachers Tuesday to watch his daughter and the rest of the Vikings top Crown Point 25-17, 25-22, 25-15. Valparaiso last beat the Bulldogs in 2015, the same year Crown Point ended Valparaiso’s would-be dream season with a 3-2 sectional semifinal win. The Vikings were 33-0 coming into that postseason meeting, nationally ranked and with eyes on a state title. Crown Point's been one of the area's best programs since.

“It’s always a big deal to beat the teams that are better in the area,” coach Katie Lenard said. “We came out on fire. We were really playing hard, just going all out after everything. We did a good job and I was really happy with the team.”

Ole Miss commit Kennedy Wagner led the team with 21 kills and 18 digs. Libero Riley Treece had 17 digs. Coolman had nine digs while both she and Addie Nagel had 13 assists.

Coolman leads the Vikings (11-2, 5-1 Duneland Athletic Conference) with 164 helpers on the campaign.

“She’s mature beyond her years. She played on varsity as a freshman but she’s got that confidence this year a little bit more,” Lenard said. “I think it helps (to be the daughter of a coach) because she knows what’s expected. She knows what’s going on in a coach’s mind. It’s nice.”

As a freshman, Coolman said she came out of her shell because of her teammates. The Vikings have an inclusive and encouraging environment, she said. That extends even into the junior varsity and freshman players.

“It shows on the court because we’re all really cohesive,” Cooman said. “It’s always good when the entire team is together. If everyone is together off the court, it translates on the court. We all can rely on each other and trust each other if we can trust each other off the court.”

For the same reasons, she’s beginning to blossom this year as an individual.

“I feel like I’ve improved a lot (since last season),” Coolman said. “I’ve become a better leader than last year. I’ve really started to find my role on the team more.”

That role seems to be at least as much in the intangible as it is on the court. Coolman is as likely to deflect praise in the direction the other Vikings first as she is to set them up for a kill.

“She is probably one of the nicest kids I’ve had on the team. She’s such a good teammate. She’s complimentary. She’s ‘Please and thank you’ all the time, always has a smile on her face,” Lenard said. “She’s just a great, great kid all around. She’s a great volleyball player, of course, but she’s an even better person.”