Valparaiso's Kennedy Wagner draws inspiration from sister before choosing Ole Miss

Wagner drew inspiration through the recruiting process from her sister Serena, who committed to Butler early in her high school career. After spending less than a year with the Bulldogs, she ended up transferring and is now at Southeastern Louisiana.

“We had a couple conversations about things and after seeing how they turned out for her, I really didn’t want to rush anything,” Wagner said. “She just told me that I’d know when I would be ready and to enjoy the entire process. She wanted me to get to know the coaching staff and have those conversations.”

It was the Ole Miss coaching staff that drew in Wagner to ultimately commit to join the Rebels. She visited the campus earlier this summer and fell in love with the staff, the team and the chance to get away from home.

“The Ole Miss community and how they treat their athletes, especially when it comes to academics, that was really important to me,” Wagner said. “The culture and the atmosphere; everyone was really welcoming. I told myself that I didn’t want to stay close to home. I wanted to explore something new and going down south is where I fit perfectly. I love the (Southeastern Conference) and I can’t wait to get down there.”