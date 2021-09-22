Vanessa Del Real the real deal as lone underclassman among Crown Point senior starters

Del Real is finding her voice now because she knows she’s really going to have to use it next season when the Bulldogs lose the bulk of their roster to graduation. Five seniors and Del Real are the only players on the team to have appeared in every set this season.

“I know that this is their final year and I have to give everything that I have for them,” Del Real said. “I know if it were my final year, I’d want them to do the same for me.”

Del Real has had quite the journey in making her mark on Crown Point’s roster. She began her career on junior varsity as a freshman, playing all the way around and making a strong impact. Del Real wasn’t sure what her role was going to be last season until Duncan came up to her and told her she’d be moving to libero and not to lose the spot. It certainly wasn’t the last conversation the pair would have that brought some unexpected news.

“I had Duncan in third period last year and she came up to me and said she had a secret to tell me,” Del Real said. “That’s when she told me that I made all-state. My jaw hit the floor. I was just so happy. It was heartwarming. I felt really fulfilled.”