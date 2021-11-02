Veterans Sara Johnson, Erica Sledge keep Marian Catholic volleyball on course

CHICAGO HEIGHTS — It's been an interesting year to say the least for Sara Johnson, Erica Sledge and their Marian Catholic teammates.
Sidelined by the pandemic during their usual fall volleyball season in 2020, they came back for an abbreviated spring campaign as the Illinois High School Association tried to give every sport a chance to compete during the 2020-21 school year.
Johnson and Sledge, like a lot of volleyball players, were juggling high school and club commitments in March and April. Johnson often had a Marian practice followed by a 90-minute drive to West Lafayette for club practice. Then it was back up I-65 to do homework around 10:30 or 11 p.m.
"It was really challenging for a lot of girls," said Johnson, a senior outside hitter.
Sledge, a senior setter, had a shorter drive to club workouts, only 20-30 minutes. But the match schedule took some getting used to.
"To go from having school games to two-day (club) tournaments on the weekend, you really didn't have a break," Sledge said.
The Spartans thrived on the heavy workload, though, finishing the spring 8-1.
But then came a summer of change, with some important players graduating and veteran high school and club coach Rich Panitch taking over the program.
"Last year we had stellar athletes," Johnson said. "We were really blessed to have that kind of talent on our team. Losing those kids was really hard."
Now Johnson and Sledge are the leaders of a Marian team that has reached the IHSA Sweet Sixteen in Class 3A. After winning their own regional last week, the Spartans (19-15) beat Lemont 25-20, 13-25, 25-21 on Monday to advance to the Hinsdale Central Sectional final at 6 p.m. Wednesday against Joliet Catholic.
It's a rematch of Marian's 25-16, 23-25, 25-21 win back on Sept. 14. The winner plays Metamora or Washington in Friday's Joliet Catholic Supersectional with a trip to state on the line.
There have been some hiccups along the way for Marian, which lost six straight matches and 10 of 13 before starting its current six-match winning streak.
"I'm not sure if our record is a true reflection of the team," Panitch said. "We've (sometimes) had a really hard time putting together an entire set or two or a whole match."
But Johnson, who has committed to Radford, and Sledge have the arrow pointing upward at the right time.
Johnson, at 5-foot-9, is hardly the biggest hitter around. But she has 358 kills this season and is "utterly fearless," according to Panitch. "She does not let getting blocked bother her one bit. She's able to hit spots on the court — she has great vision."
Johnson and Sledge complement each other well, their coach said.
"I think of them as fire and ice," Panitch said. "Sara is a very vocal leader, she's an emotional leader. Erica is ... every bit as much of a leader in a different way — very calm and collected."
Together, they have Marian one win away from the sixth sectional title in program history and the first since 2016, when the Spartans won the 3A championship.
Sledge and Johnson will make sure the Spartans are ready for the latest challenge.
"A lot of it is keeping everyone confident," Sledge said.
After that crazy spring, it's an assignment they're used to.
Football recap: Rain can't slow down Region in sectional semifinals
Miss any of Friday night's action? Catch up on what happened from Merrillville's new challenge, a streak-snapping Munster win, Lowell finding a key adjustment, highlights and photo galleries.
The Bulldogs had the momentum late, though, getting a goal-line stop and then scoring with less than 10 minutes left to cut the Merrillville lead to only 10.
The Bulldogs look to give the Pirates their first loss.
Check back for up-to-the-minute scores from games involving Northwest Indiana teams as the IHSAA playoffs continue.
“It's my last ride, could be my last game. I’m hoping it's not. I think our team has done a lot in the offseason. I think we deserve it. We’ve worked harder, and we're rolling right now.”
The Cougars look to knock off Lowell.
Friday night highlights take a look at wins by Munster, Valparaiso, Chesterton, Michigan City and Andrean.
Hammond Central seeks its first playoff win as it visits Munster.
"I feel like we played to the last second on the clock and this was probably our best game yet."
TF South looks to win in the first round of the IHSA football playoffs at Hoffman Estates.