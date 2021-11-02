Veterans Sara Johnson, Erica Sledge keep Marian Catholic volleyball on course

"Last year we had stellar athletes," Johnson said. "We were really blessed to have that kind of talent on our team. Losing those kids was really hard."

Now Johnson and Sledge are the leaders of a Marian team that has reached the IHSA Sweet Sixteen in Class 3A. After winning their own regional last week, the Spartans (19-15) beat Lemont 25-20, 13-25, 25-21 on Monday to advance to the Hinsdale Central Sectional final at 6 p.m. Wednesday against Joliet Catholic.

It's a rematch of Marian's 25-16, 23-25, 25-21 win back on Sept. 14. The winner plays Metamora or Washington in Friday's Joliet Catholic Supersectional with a trip to state on the line.

There have been some hiccups along the way for Marian, which lost six straight matches and 10 of 13 before starting its current six-match winning streak.

"I'm not sure if our record is a true reflection of the team," Panitch said. "We've (sometimes) had a really hard time putting together an entire set or two or a whole match."

But Johnson, who has committed to Radford, and Sledge have the arrow pointing upward at the right time.