Volleyball in the Region is as strong as ever. Last year saw two teams reach semistate and a plethora make deep regional runs. As Indiana gets ready to embark on another volleyball season, here’s some storylines to look for coming into this year.

Will LC get over the hump?

Lake Central had a torrid season last season, going 28-10 to make it all the way to semistate. While the Indians are losing a good amount of seniors from last year’s team, this team has many juniors waiting in the wings.

Andrean’s re-tool

Andrean graduated 10 seniors from a team that made a run to semistate last year and won a state title the year prior. The 59ers will see where they go from here after losing such a legendary class. The good news is Marin Sanchez is back as one of the best outside hitters in the Region.

Valpo looks to bounce back

While Valpo had a great regular season, they were downed in the first round of the sectional by Crown Point. While they lose Kennedy Wagner to Clemson, junior Kyla Coolman will look to take a step forward and lead her team to a better place in the 2023 season.

Noll looks for next step

Bishop Noll was on the precipice of semistate last year, losing in the regional semifinal to New Prairie. The team is losing players like Hannah Evenson, but senior Isabella Garcia and junior Sophie Nowacki should be able to put the Warriors on their back and get Bishop Noll back to where they were last year.

Kouts looks to keep rolling

Kouts is looking to replicate it’s success from last year where they made it to the regional semifinals before losing to Marquette Catholic. The Fillies are losing a good amount of senior talent, but coach Matt Bien lauded the talent of Emma Poitras, saying that she could help fill the void that the other seniors are leaving behind.

