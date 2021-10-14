Wait is worth it for Lake Central volleyball's Paige Onjack

“I was excited,” Onjack said. “I always like to bring a lot of energy when I’m out there.”

Onjack had a team-high nine digs to go along with three assists while Krueger led the Indians with 15 kills and four aces. While Onjack was making her postseason debut, Krueger played in sectionals as a sophomore when Lake Central knocked off Highland in five games. The Indians then fell to Munster in the sectional semifinals, the same team that they’ll meet on Saturday morning.

Regardless of what happens on Saturday, Krueger will be happy to have the chance to play out Lake Central’s postseason on the court. When word came down that the majority of the varsity team was being contact traced last year, Krueger was relegated to watching the match online from her bedroom.

“I was pretty upset,” Krueger said. “I tried to remain calm because I knew it was out of my hands. I watched the match, but that was hard. I would much rather be playing.”

First-year Lake Central coach Naveed Nizam addressed the end of last season when he took the job last summer and then again several weeks ago as the Indians began preparing for the postseason.