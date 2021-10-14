Wait is worth it for Lake Central volleyball's Paige Onjack

ST. JOHN — Paige Onjack wasn’t sure if Thursday night was ever going to happen. The Lake Central senior had only been waiting three years to play in her first postseason match.
Onjack made varsity as a sophomore, but her season was cut short after she suffered a dislocated kneecap. The libero was back at full strength last year before nearly the entire Lake Central varsity roster was sidelined due to COVID-19 contact tracing on the morning of their sectional opener.
Once the ball was finally served on Thursday, Onjack settled into a groove in the biggest match of her high school career as Lake Central edged Highland 21-25, 25-12, 25-13, 25-20.
“There were a little bit of nerves,” Onjack said. “I had faith in my team. We’ve been playing together all season.”
The Indians showed their postseason inexperience at the beginning of the match as Highland jumped out to a 20-15 lead. Lake Central then went on a 6-0 scoring run to take a late lead before the Trojans rattled off five straight points to take the first game.
“We got in the huddle (after the first game) and it was like ‘OK, that was that,’” Lake Central senior Caroline Krueger said. “We got that out of our system and now we had to refocus for the rest of the match.”
Lake Central jumped out to a big lead in the second set and cruised to a 25-12 victory. The Indians did the same in the third set with a 25-13 win. At the center of each set was Onjack. The libero was bouncing all over the court and was vocal during timeouts.
“I was excited,” Onjack said. “I always like to bring a lot of energy when I’m out there.”
Onjack had a team-high nine digs to go along with three assists while Krueger led the Indians with 15 kills and four aces. While Onjack was making her postseason debut, Krueger played in sectionals as a sophomore when Lake Central knocked off Highland in five games. The Indians then fell to Munster in the sectional semifinals, the same team that they’ll meet on Saturday morning.
Regardless of what happens on Saturday, Krueger will be happy to have the chance to play out Lake Central’s postseason on the court. When word came down that the majority of the varsity team was being contact traced last year, Krueger was relegated to watching the match online from her bedroom.
“I was pretty upset,” Krueger said. “I tried to remain calm because I knew it was out of my hands. I watched the match, but that was hard. I would much rather be playing.”
First-year Lake Central coach Naveed Nizam addressed the end of last season when he took the job last summer and then again several weeks ago as the Indians began preparing for the postseason.
“About three weeks ago we started talking about the protocols again so we could make sure everyone was doing everything right to get us prepared,” Nizam said. “We talked about this briefly at the beginning of the year, but we didn’t want them to dwell on the past. We’re focused on the future.”
Munster over Morton
How Munster won: The Mustangs began their march back to Muncie with a convincing 25-6, 25-6, 25-9 rout over Morton on Thursday night. The balanced win marked Munster's ninth straight sectional victory dating back to the 2018 postseason.
Impact Player: Munster coach Brett Boden had some fun with his lineups late in the match on Thursday, lining up libero Sarah Morton as a hitter and giving outside hitter Haley Melby a chance to set. Morton finished the win off with a kill and an ace while Melby added a set that brought the Munster bench to its feet.
Notable: The Mustangs have won three straight sectional titles. Munster's nine seniors are aiming to go their entire career without losing a sectional match.
Up Next: The Mustangs will take on Lake Central in the Class 4A sectional semifinals on Saturday morning while West Side and Hammond Central will meet in the other semifinal. The winning teams will play for the sectional title at 6 p.m. at Lake Central.