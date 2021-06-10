Washington Township aiming for return to state championship game

“That was probably one of the all-time great games for us,” Roberts said. “We were able to put the bat on the ball. We were able to move runners. We weren’t making mistakes, and we were able to take advantage of some mistakes and some of the mistakes they had on the mound.”

As the Senators moved closer to their goal, Roberts didn’t have to talk about what’s at stake. Instead, he talked about what he always talks about: baseball fundamentals.

“We talked to them before practice about a mindset going into this game and told them the reality is this could be turn-back-the-clock day, and I could be having this conversation with you four years ago when we were getting ready for the middle school championship,” Roberts said. “It’s the same game. It’s the same baseball. It’s still the same tag up on third base. It’s still the same groundball.”

Washington Township’s coach for at least a quarter century took it back to an even more basic level.