Washington Township gets the message in win over South Central

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — The scoreboard in right center that blends into the wooden fence revealed a final outcome of 12-6 in favor of Washington Township at the expense of the visitors, South Central, on a windy and sunny Monday.
The scoreboard, with white numbers that are carried out at the end of each inning by a reserve from the home team, gushes old-school baseball charm.
It matches the school’s baseball coach, Randy Roberts, who makes the manager Tom Hanks portrayed in “A League of their Own” seem like he has a soft exterior by comparison.
Roberts, Washington’s coach for “I don’t know, 25 years, maybe 26, I don’t keep track, I think it’s 26,” seldom stops talking from the third-base coach’s box when the Senators are at bat. But it’s not the idle chatter so often hollered at baseball games: “Let’s go (first digit, second digit), be a hitter.” None of that general noise that says nothing.
Roberts constantly preaches the baseball fundamental that fits the moment.
In the middle of a fourth inning in which the Senators sent 11 batters to the plate in the Porter County Conference meeting and scored five runs, first baseman James Kirk took a swing that seemed intended to outrun the 22 mph winds.
“We don’t need it in the next county,” Roberts snapped at Kirk, hitless to that point in the game. “Keep your head in there and get on it.”
So Kirk kept his head in there, got the aluminum on the cowhide and drove in a run by chopping a high bouncer that made it to left field. By days end, Kirk had stroked three singles and driven in three runs.
The direct instruction, heard by all in attendance, including many who chuckled from time to time, worked.
When runners advance into scoring position, Roberts often will take a step or two toward the plate and challenge the hitter with words such as, “It’s your runner. Don’t leave him out there for anyone else. He’s yours.”
The failure to get a bunt down or advance on a flyout does not go unnoticed or uncorrected.
“Everything he says is always useful, if you take it in right,” Kirk said. “It takes a while for some people because sometimes it’s a little harsh, but no matter what he says, if you take it well and you want to get better, it’s always going to help you.”
Twins James and Steven Hernandez, a pair of talented left-handers on the mound, at the plate and in the oufield, took a combined 10 trips to the plate, were retired just three times and combined for six of the seven innings on the mound.
Steven, who relieved his brother with two outs in the fifth after Alex Newburn’s three-run home run that cleared the fence in left and disappeared into the trees, was candid about his coach’s style and about how much he loves it.
In the top of the sixth, South Central’s Jackson Senne seared a line drive up the middle that made a thud heard by the crowd when it hit Hernandez in the chest. The pitcher retrieved the ball, threw the runner out and then collapsed to the ground. The crowd grew quiet for an instant as the athletic trainer came onto the field and Hernandez lay on his back, and then erupted when he got onto his feet.
After a few warmup tosses, Hernandez decided to stay in the game.
“I was ready to take him out, but he wasn’t ready to come out,” Roberts said.
Said Hernandez: “I couldn’t breathe for a second. I just got the wind knocked out of me. I just had to lay down for a second and then I was all right.”
Roberts let him stay in the game and for that and much more, Hernandez expressed gratitude.
“He’s an awesome coach. Ever since I’ve been here, he’s been nothing but great to me,” Hernandez said. “He’s straight-forward, keeps you on your toes. I had to finish that play. If I didn’t make that play, he might have yelled at me. He doesn’t care, but a great guy, keeps us working, and we love him.”
Roberts had the Senators (7-4) sprint around the bases three times after defeating the Satellites (4-4).
“We were pretty sloppy,” Roberts said. “I’m not really happy at all. Mentally, it was an awful game for us. ... We want to be great on the basic plays. If we make SportsCenter plays, that’s fine, but that’s not my focus.”
Roberts repeatedly advised hitters to “Hit it up the middle. Keep your head on it.”
After the game, he explained why.
“A number of guys were trying to hit the ball to Lake Michigan,” Roberts said. “Their eyes get big and they were about jumping out of their shoes. The priority is to hit the ball hard, not hit the ball far. It’s basic, simple. I’m nothing special. I just want to do the fundamentals better than anybody else.”
Despite winning by seven runs, the Senators didn’t do that and will need to get a lot better to satisfy their coach.
“Oh, no doubt,” Roberts said. “No doubt. That was very sloppy. Mentally we were awful. I’m embarrassed. That’s my product out there. I’m embarrassed.”
Those who found Monday’s game unsightly could have shut their eyes and still learned baseball. Even second-year South Central coach Zach Coulter found himself tuning in to Roberts, a coach he met for the first time Monday.
“He’s very old-school, very fundamental,” Coulter said. “You can learn a lot of things listening to him with all the years that he’s done this. Obviously, his club is very disciplined and he requires them to be very disciplined. He doesn’t allow them to get too far off the dog chain. We’ve got a very young team and (Washington Township) sets the tone for our conference and for 1A baseball in Indiana. We grew a lot as a team just through this one game and understanding, OK, if this is the bar we understand where we need to get.”