Washington Township gets the message in win over South Central

So Kirk kept his head in there, got the aluminum on the cowhide and drove in a run by chopping a high bouncer that made it to left field. By days end, Kirk had stroked three singles and driven in three runs.

The direct instruction, heard by all in attendance, including many who chuckled from time to time, worked.

When runners advance into scoring position, Roberts often will take a step or two toward the plate and challenge the hitter with words such as, “It’s your runner. Don’t leave him out there for anyone else. He’s yours.”

The failure to get a bunt down or advance on a flyout does not go unnoticed or uncorrected.

“Everything he says is always useful, if you take it in right,” Kirk said. “It takes a while for some people because sometimes it’s a little harsh, but no matter what he says, if you take it well and you want to get better, it’s always going to help you.”

Twins James and Steven Hernandez, a pair of talented left-handers on the mound, at the plate and in the oufield, took a combined 10 trips to the plate, were retired just three times and combined for six of the seven innings on the mound.