WATCH NOW: Ben Greiner walks off a sectional title for Munster over Lake Central

Schaum did his part to match Doorn for Munster, striking out eight through five innings and getting out of jams with minimal damage.

Lake Central (22-8) loaded the bases in the third with two outs but Schaum got Matt Santana to fly out to center. Schaum stranded two runners in the second and another in the fifth, as well.

“I just tried to dig down. This is the biggest game of the year. This was a must-win and these are our biggest rivals,” Schaum said. “I didn’t even have close to my best stuff today but I dug down and I’m glad I could get us out of it.”

The Indians loaded them again with two outs in the fourth. This time Schaum walked Misch for the game’s first score.

“When you’re up 1-0 and you don’t add and you have chances in baseball, I’ve seen enough to know it always comes back and haunts you,” Swartzentruber said. “It did. It caught up to us.”

On April 30, Munster beat Lake Central 3-2 when Denham Kozy threw out Doorn at the plate to end the game.