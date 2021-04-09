WATCH NOW: Courtney Blakely, state's scoring champion, commits to Middle Tennessee State

GARY — The state's leading scorer has found her college home.
Bishop Noll star Courtney Blakely is headed to Middle Tennessee State, choosing the Blue Raiders over Indiana State and Stetson. The senior announced her commitment Friday night during a small gathering at her home to celebrate her 18th birthday, which was Tuesday.
Blakely said MTSU made her feel welcome ever since the coaching staff reached out to her three months ago.
"They're just such a family over there," Blakely said. "The first time I ever had a conversation with them, they always made it seem like I was supposed to be there, so I always appreciated the family atmosphere."
Blakely averaged a state-high 31.7 points per game and notched two 50-point outings, highlighted by a program-record 55 points against Andrean on Jan. 5. She finished her prep career with 2,324 points, which is ranked 16th all-time in Indiana girls basketball history.
Former West Side and Louisville star Dana Evans, who recently declared for the WNBA Draft, is the only Region girls basketball player who has scored more than Blakely. Evans is fifth all-time with 2,832 points.
Blakely was not able to take a visit to her future college, which is located in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. However, she said she did go on a virtual tour.
When she arrives on campus later this year, she plans to do whatever it takes to be an impact player.
All the 5-foot-8 guard needed was for a college to believe in her.
"At the middle of my junior year, I told my family like, 'I don't know if I want to do this anymore,'" Blakely said. "I was getting overlooked. Basically all of the colleges that I thought were going to be on my trail were like, 'No, she's too short. We don't want her.' I was thinking, 'Man, maybe basketball just isn't for me because I'm too short.' My family told me to keep going, so my senior year I just went out and played like crazy.
"I wanted to give up, but then I had a great season."
Blakely was named in Indiana All-Star, following in the footsteps of her mom, former Lew Wallace star Angela Hamblin-Blakely, who was named an Indiana All-Star in 1994.
Additionally, Blakely was selected to the Associated Press All-State Second Team and participated in the "Pass Tha Ball WHO's NXT?" All-American game in San Antonio last week, which featured several ESPN top 100 recruits.
Blakely said she is excited to prove herself at the next level and proud to leave behind a noteworthy legacy at Bishop Noll.
"I want to be remembered as someone who didn't give up," Blakely said. "If I could tell anyone anything it would be, 'Don't give up because you don't know what could happen.'
"Middle Tennessee is probably the greatest thing to ever happen to me."