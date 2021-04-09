WATCH NOW: Courtney Blakely, state's scoring champion, commits to Middle Tennessee State

Blakely was not able to take a visit to her future college, which is located in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. However, she said she did go on a virtual tour.

When she arrives on campus later this year, she plans to do whatever it takes to be an impact player.

All the 5-foot-8 guard needed was for a college to believe in her.

"At the middle of my junior year, I told my family like, 'I don't know if I want to do this anymore,'" Blakely said. "I was getting overlooked. Basically all of the colleges that I thought were going to be on my trail were like, 'No, she's too short. We don't want her.' I was thinking, 'Man, maybe basketball just isn't for me because I'm too short.' My family told me to keep going, so my senior year I just went out and played like crazy.

"I wanted to give up, but then I had a great season."

Blakely was named in Indiana All-Star, following in the footsteps of her mom, former Lew Wallace star Angela Hamblin-Blakely, who was named an Indiana All-Star in 1994.