WATCH NOW: Hobart football tries to build off last year's trip to the state finals

HOBART — Hobart feels like Hobart again.
Senior offensive lineman Connor Bock is regularly congratulated and asked about the run to the state title game a year ago when he wears his Brickies attire. Wearing the purple and gold means something.
“It’s a nice thing about this team. It’s nice to get noticed out in public. In our city, people notice that stuff,” he said.
Hobart returned to practice this week, an offseason removed from a run to Lucas Oil Stadium and a Class 4A runner-up finish. The year before, the Brickies were stopped a game short of Indianapolis in the semistate.
There’s a buzz around town. People in Hobart are reminded of the 1980s and 1990s, when a dominant Brickies program won four state titles and finished second seven times under former coach and Indiana Football Hall of Famer Don Howell.
“I've talked to the kids about this community and all the things they do for them. They’re investing in our facilities. What commitment are we going to make to the school and to the community?” current coach Craig Osika said. “They’re believing in you. They’re buying into you. What are you going to give back, not only on the football field but academically and in the community? It’s fun seeing the community get behind us like they used to.”
Osika, who played for the Brickies as runner-up in 1996, said he felt sorry for last year’s seniors, who were robbed by the pandemic and shutdown of the full experience of going to a state championship game with a Hobart football team.
“Being in a town like this, it’s more than just the players. The whole town is in, too," senior defensive end Jacob Simpson said. "You’ve got the parents, the grandparents, everybody who’s played here before. That’s what makes it special. We are Hobart. We’re trying to bring it together like how it was back in the day.”
On-field production will need to come from some new faces, though. The defense lost six of its top eight tacklers. No one other than the graduated Riley Johnston threw a pass last year and 65% of the carries were made by members of the class of 2021. Zach Vode, who is now in camp with Western Michigan, caught 56 of Hobart’s 96 receptions and had 1,074 of the Brickies’ 1,623 receiving yards.
But players and coaches believe the program is now in a place where a total rebuild isn’t necessary. Osika said it’s more like a regrouping.
Some of the key contributors in the trenches on both sides return, including four of the five starting offensive lineman. Bock is one of two three-year starters.
“Everyone’s here to put in work," Bock said. "We’re pushing the younger guys, telling them it’s their time. They’ve got to be a big part of our team, too."
Running back Trey Gibson transferred from Wheeler and should provide some stability in the backfield. The quarterback spot isn’t yet decided. Freshman Noah Ehrlich and senior Luke Abbott will compete for the quarterback gig and may share it. Ehrlich is more of a passer, and Abbott more of an athlete.
“It’ll depend on who can mentally handle it," Osika said. "I’ll never put a kid in a position they’re not ready for. If Noah can handle it, he’ll get some snaps. But we expect both to get some time."
The schedule isn’t designed to be easy. Early games against Chesterton, Merrillville and Culver Academies lead into a Northwest Crossroads Conference slate that starts with Lowell then goes to Andrean. Every week is an important test.
“We’ve tried to get it back to when a lot of (the coaches) played, back in the 80s and 90s, when we expected to win. For a long time around here, we kind of just hoped to win. When you got in those tight games you just tried to hold on,” Osika said. “We’re beyond that now and the expectation is to win.”
The aim is another run deep into November.
“We preach it a lot. We always say we want to win 15 (games),” Simpson said. “But we want to win that 15th game. We were short last year, so we’re trying to make it back.”