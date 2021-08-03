WATCH NOW: Hobart football tries to build off last year's trip to the state finals

Osika, who played for the Brickies as runner-up in 1996, said he felt sorry for last year’s seniors, who were robbed by the pandemic and shutdown of the full experience of going to a state championship game with a Hobart football team.

“Being in a town like this, it’s more than just the players. The whole town is in, too," senior defensive end Jacob Simpson said. "You’ve got the parents, the grandparents, everybody who’s played here before. That’s what makes it special. We are Hobart. We’re trying to bring it together like how it was back in the day.”

On-field production will need to come from some new faces, though. The defense lost six of its top eight tacklers. No one other than the graduated Riley Johnston threw a pass last year and 65% of the carries were made by members of the class of 2021. Zach Vode, who is now in camp with Western Michigan, caught 56 of Hobart’s 96 receptions and had 1,074 of the Brickies’ 1,623 receiving yards.

But players and coaches believe the program is now in a place where a total rebuild isn’t necessary. Osika said it’s more like a regrouping.