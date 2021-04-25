WATCH NOW: National rankings of Crown Point, Lake Central latest achievement for Region's softball hotbed

Lake Central and Crown Point will meet again May 5. The Indians will host (Chicago) Marist, ranked sixth this week by MaxPreps, on May 17. Those games, those atmospheres are special for the coaches, too.

“It’s always going to be a great matchup and I am, of course, very well-acquainted with Lake Central softball and coach Sherman,” Richwalski said. “It was a high-stakes game. … There was a sign on the gate when we walked up that said it was sold out. It had not even occurred to me that it was a possibility that the game would sell out. That was really kind of jarring almost to see that.”

Said Sherman: “It was pretty cool just the number of extremely talented softball players that were on the field that night. You knew that it was going to be a game that was well-contested, well-attended. … Our kids love these games. They play with a lot of those girls in the travel circuit, so they like playing against each other and it brings out the best in them because we know that to be the best we have to beat the best whenever we can.”

Both programs hope to advance in the postseason, where they will be favorites in their sectionals and could meet in a regional. The two talented programs will continue to work at their goals, having made history with their national rankings.