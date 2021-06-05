WATCH NOW: Tyler Lukowski leads Munster to semistate

Brady Ginaven, a junior right-hander, went the distance for the Mustangs (22-11) in the title game and struck out seven. Munster has come to expect the sort of contributions Schaum and Ginaven gave them on the mound, and they also have come to expect big games from hitters anywhere in the batting order. Mustangs No. 9 hitter Derrick Wiening had a pair of run-scoring singles in the second game, giving him three hits for the day. Sweaty Evan Wittkamp not only caught 14 innings in the heat and humidity, he showed off his arm with a strike-’em-out, throw-’em-out double play in the first game and showed pop in his bat with a deep flyball for a double in the second game.

Every baseball team claims it gets meaningful contributions throughout the batting order. Munster actually does. Its batting order is the sort of circular one that gives opposing pitchers fits because they never get to exhale.

“In different spots int he order in different games we’re getting it from every spot in the lineup ,and even defensively,” Munster coach Bob Shinkan said. “These guys came together at the right time.”

Especially Lukowski.