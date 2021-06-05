WATCH NOW: Tyler Lukowski leads Munster to semistate

LAPORTE — Teammates looked at his sweet swing from the left side and wondered when Munster’s No. 8 hitter Tyler Lukowski was going to bust loose.
They need not wonder any longer. His timing could not have been any better.
Lukowski hit a pair of run-scoring triples to help the Mustangs defeat South Bend Adams, 9-2, in the title game of the Class 4A LaPorte Regional and it wasn’t even close to the right fielder’s more productive game on a hot Saturday morning and night of baseball.
In the first game of the day at Schreiber Field, Lukowski went 3-for-3, homered and drove in five runs against Valparaiso ace Grant Comstock in leading the Mustangs to a 6-3 victory over the Vikings.
A junior, Lukowski had himself a nice month in a day: 5 for 6, his first home run, two triples, two singles and seven RBIs. He started the day with a .256 batting average and ended it with a .298 average and a team-high 24 RBIs.
“We’ve been waiting for him to get going all year and if this is his coming out game it’s going to be a very scary sight for other pitchers,” Bryce Schaum said between games of Lukowski. “He has probably the best swing on our team. He’s had a tough time finding green, but if he’s hitting like that, the lineup’s going to be dangerous.”
Schaum struck out 10 batters in the first game and hammered a three-run home run in the seventh inning to put the second game out of reach.
Brady Ginaven, a junior right-hander, went the distance for the Mustangs (22-11) in the title game and struck out seven. Munster has come to expect the sort of contributions Schaum and Ginaven gave them on the mound, and they also have come to expect big games from hitters anywhere in the batting order. Mustangs No. 9 hitter Derrick Wiening had a pair of run-scoring singles in the second game, giving him three hits for the day. Sweaty Evan Wittkamp not only caught 14 innings in the heat and humidity, he showed off his arm with a strike-’em-out, throw-’em-out double play in the first game and showed pop in his bat with a deep flyball for a double in the second game.
Every baseball team claims it gets meaningful contributions throughout the batting order. Munster actually does. Its batting order is the sort of circular one that gives opposing pitchers fits because they never get to exhale.
“In different spots int he order in different games we’re getting it from every spot in the lineup ,and even defensively,” Munster coach Bob Shinkan said. “These guys came together at the right time.”
Especially Lukowski.
“I knew he had it in him. We’ve always known that. We just kept working with him, working with him, working with him,” Shinkan said. “That first confidence-builder came for him in the first game in his first at bat (two-run single) and he just took off from there.”
Lukowski started the season in the cleanup spot, slumped, and was dropped to eighth.
“We’ve been talking to him all year long, ‘You’re due, you’re due sometime.’ I grew up with him hitting so I knew had that raw power,” Ginaven said of Lukowski. “He came through today for sure.”
As a result, Munster won a regional for the first time since 2010.
“I felt like I was due, for sure,” Lukowski said. “I was able to jump on the fastballs in the second game. In the first game, I was able to jump on the changeups.”
Known for his spectacular catches in right field, Lukowski said he hasn’t had another day in his baseball life that could rival Saturday’s.
“This tops everything,” he said. “This wipes out everything.”
Munster ends Valpo's season
In a battle of aces who both struck out 10 batters, it was Munster's Lukowski who made the difference.
Lukowski singled and drove in two runs in Munster’s three-run second inning and he hit a three-run home run over the fence in right in the sixth for a 6-3 win over Valparaiso. Lukowski went 3 for 3 against Northwestern-bound Grant Comstock, whose day ended when Lukowski cleared the bases and doubled Munster’s lead with one out. Comstock allowed seven hits, six runs and had just two walks to go with 10 strikeouts.
Schaum carried a shutout with 10 strikeouts and just two walks into the seventh, but was pitching on fumes at that point.He faced three batters in the inning and didn’t get any of them out. Valpo (17-10-1) loaded the bases with nobody out with a hit batsman and two singles, to bring Shinkan out of the dugout to take the ball from Schaum and give it to center fielder Jacob Thometz.
A run scored on a wild pitch, Thometz then struck out the next two batters, and Ty Gill made things interesting by singling in a pair of runs. Thometz walked Erik Kallen and then retired Carter Kosiarc for the final out on a grounder back to the mound.
Schaum was at his best when Valparaiso threatened to break up his shutout. Valpo had runners on second and third and nobody out in the first and Schaum struck out the next three swinging batters, all on curveballs. Eight of Schaum’s strikeouts were of the swinging variety, all on curveballs. The two called third strikes came on fastballs.