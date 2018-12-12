The Chesterton boys soccer team finished its season undefeated, and after winning its first ever state championship in school history, the accolades keep coming.
The Trojans will be recognized by MaxPreps on Tuesday when the boys basketball team takes on Bishop Noll in home matchup at 7 p.m. During halftime of the varsity game, coach Lucas Sabedra — who finished his first season with an unblemished 21-0-2 record — and the rest of the team will be honored at halftime and awarded the Army National Guard national ranking trophy as a part of the 14th annual MaxPreps Tour of Champions.
Chesterton finished No. 43 in the final rankings and is one of 10 varsity teams to receive the award, which is presented by the Army National Guard. The Trojans outscored opponents 68-14 this past season and won 1-0 in the state championship to hand Zionsville just its second loss of the year.
Girls basketball
Lake Central 49, E.C. Central 44: Sara Zabrecky scored a game-high 23 points to lead the Indians (4-8) over the Cardinals (6-6).
Taiyanna Jackson had 21 points and three steals for E.C. Central.
Whiting 36, Calumet 34: Emily Balcazar had 12 points to help the Oilers (7-3, 2-0) edge the Warriors (4-5, 0-2) in Greater South Shore Conference play.
Jai Reed had 12 for Calumet.
Wrestling
Lowell 55, Highland 21: Keagan Young (126 pounds), Andres Moreno (132), Shawn Hollis (145), Tyler Gorman (152), Kevin Hooley (170), Richard Bisping (182) and Chandler Austgen (285) won by pin to the Red Devils over the Trojans in Northwest Crossroads Conference action.
Cody LeNeave won by pin at 160 for Highland.
Merrillville 35, Chesterton 27: Aleksandar Pejovski (132 pounds), Khris Walton (182), Drew Bailey (220) and LeDaryl Lee (285) won matches by pin to lead the Pirates over the Trojans in Duneland Athletic Conference action.
Luke Stento (106) and Brock Ellis (152) won by pin for Chesterton.